Inaugural CIC Outstanding Contractor Award 2021 Oscar of the Construction Industry Celebrates Talent Excellence

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Council (CIC) organised the inaugural CIC Outstanding Contractor Award 2021 (the Award) Presentation Ceremony this year to recognise outstanding contractors for their achievements in driving innovation, fostering professionalism, injecting revitalisation and upholding corporate governance, in their operations and contribution to the industry and the society.



The Award received over 50 entries in its three categories, namely "Major Contractor", "Contractor" and "Specialist Contractor". Four awards of "Corporate Innovation", "Professionalisation", "Revitalisation" and "Environment, Social and Governance" plus the "Grand Award" are given across the three categories. 11 winning companies were selected through a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process by the judging panel. Grand Award winners were invited to share their insights on what makes an outstanding contractor in today's construction industry.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Carrie LAM, the Chief Executive of the HKSAR Government said that holding the Award Presentation Ceremony at Government House demonstrates the Government's support for the construction industry. "I remember that when I was appointed as Secretary for Development, the CIC was just established. Under the leadership of its several Chairmen and past members, the CIC has been leading the industry to advocate innovation, supporting contractors to uplift productivity and competitiveness, and striving to nurture more talents. Holding the Award Presentation Ceremony at this moment marks a key milestone in recognising the experience and achievements of industry innovation in recent years."

Mr. CHAN Ka-kui, Chairman of the CIC said, "The sustainability of the construction industry is supported by main contractors and subcontractors with exceptional management, forward-thinking mindset, robust corporate governance and active investment in technology as well as talents. Therefore, CIC is organising the inaugural Award this year to elevate the overall performance level of Hong Kong construction industry in different aspects."

In his closing speech, Ir Rocky POON, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, congratulated the winning companies for playing the role of the bellwether in the areas of corporate innovation, professionalisation, revitalisation, technology application, environmental, social and governance (ESG), occupational safety and health as well as community contribution, to open a new chapter of the local construction industry.

At the ceremony, "Construction Innovation Expo 2022" (CIExpo) and "CIC Construction Innovation Award 2022" were also kick-started. Jointly organised by the CIC, the Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government, and the Centre of Science and Technology Industrial Development of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the CIExpo is a triennial flagship event of the construction industry with an aim to showcasing edge-cutting construction technologies, providing an excellent knowledge sharing platform, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of local construction industry and unleashing business potential worldwide. The CIExpo will be held from 12 to 16 December 2022 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is expected that over 200 international exhibitors will participate in.

Lists of Winners:

Major Contractor

Corporate Innovation Award Gammon Construction Limited Professionalisation Award Dragages Hong Kong Limited Revitalsation Award Gammon Construction Limited Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Award Building King (Zens) Engineering Limited Grand Award China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Contractor

Corporate Innovation Award Richwell Engineering Limited Professionalisation Award Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co. Ltd. Grand Award Richwell Engineering Limited

Specialist Contractor

Corporate Innovation Award Vibro (H.K.) Limited Professionalisation Award ATAL Engineering Limited Revitalisation Award Young's Engineering Company Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Award Chun Wo Foundations Limited Grand Award ATAL Engineering Limited

