HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Hong Kong Science Fair ('Science Fair') organised by Hong Kong Innovation Foundation ('HKIF') is opened for registration with an aim of encouraging schools, teachers, and students to think out of the box. Themed 'Think Big Be Innovative', the Science Fair welcomes creations that express students' original ideas and their discoveries by applying their knowledge of science, technology and design. The Exhibition will be held in February 2022 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and is now accepting applications from Primary 4 to Form 6 students in Hong Kong through their schools.



Founded in 2018, Hong Kong Innovation Foundation has been cultivating the spirit of innovation in our younger generation.



The inaugural Hong Kong Science Fair offers a platform for youth to showcase their innovations.

Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation says, 'Hong Kong Innovation Foundation is committed to promoting an ecosystem of innovative technology and encouraging the younger generation to cultivate an innovative mindset. We are grateful to have this opportunity to organise the first Hong Kong Science Fair which serves as a platform to showcase their discoveries and creations. The imagination of our youth is boundless, I am always impressed by their creativity and aspirations for embracing technology. The continuous support by schools and teachers in supporting our younger generation has provided a solid foundation to assist students to realise their dreams. Thanks also to the Hong Kong Government for committing over HK$110 billion in innovation and technology, over the past several years, to provide opportunities nurturing the younger generation and well-place Hong Kong to grow into a global innovation hub.'

The launch of Hong Kong Science Fair has been made successful with the support of a number of organisations including Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node and University of Hong Kong. Through the participation in the Hong Kong Science Fair, students will learn to refine their creations and turn their ideas into reality. HKIF is also pleased to be collaborating with industry experts who will offer assistance and guidance to participating students to better express their creativity through their works and to provide professional advice during the development of prototypes.

The Hong Kong Science Fair judging panel will consider works based on their design concepts, creativity, innovation, feasibility and functionality, as well as students' presentation skills or teamwork. The competition comprises 'Primary', 'Junior Secondary' and 'Senior Secondary' divisions, with a Gold, Silver and Bronze award in each category. Participants can join the competition on an individual or group basis with the leadership of a teacher. Winning students or teams will receive a prize of HK$10,000, HK$8,000 and HK$5,000 respectively as Student Development Fund, as well as a special 'Teacher Leadership Award' and 'School Development Fund' in appreciation of the support and leadership of their schools and teachers.

Every selected team will receive a Merit Award and participate in the exhibition which will be hosted on 19 to 20 February 2022 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre and to compete for the People's Choice Award. All awards will be announced at The Hong Kong Science Fair Award Presentation Ceremony on 20 February 2022.

Founded in 2018, HKIF has been cultivating the spirit of innovation in our younger generation via its four key programme pillars – initiatives, sponsorships, innovations, and scholarships. HKIF provides free STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) courses to encourage students to explore the world of technology and innovation. HKIF has initiated a number of major programmes such as Go Code that has provided over 6,000 placements of free coding classes for students from less-resourced families; 'One Laptop' Programme which has offered over 1,000 laptops to help students from less-resourced families to cope with new learning arrangement during the COVID-19 restrictions; 'Think Like Leonardo da Vinci – 500th Anniversary Exhibition' that brought the world-class thematic exhibition to Olympian City, together with immersive and interactive experienced for the public, and more.

