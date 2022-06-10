Inaugural Hong Kong Science Fair Showcases 120 Youth Innovative Projects at HKCEC

Public are welcome to embark on an immersive tech journey at thematic interactive zones for free

HONG KONG, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation ('HKIF') is pleased to announce that the inaugural Hong Kong Science Fair ('Science Fair') will be taking place from 25–26 June 2022, at Exhibition Hall 3G of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Themed 'Think Big Be Innovative', the Science Fair stands to be one of the largest innovation and technology extravaganzas on the heels of the improved epidemic situation. The Science Fair will see 120 shortlisted teams from primary and secondary schools exhibit an array of innovative projects and creations, while visitors are invited to indulge in a variety of fun-filled AR and VR interactive games and experiential activities. Science Fair is now open to the public for free registration.



The inaugural Hong Kong Science Fair aims to encourage the youth to showcase their creativity and address daily challenges through science and technology. More than 400 project submissions from over 1,200 Primary 4 to Secondary 6 students across 140 local schools were received and participating teams have devised innovations on an array of thematic topics, from 'Smart City & Smart Home', 'Medical & Healthcare', 'Sustainability' and 'Life Full of Surprise'. Winners of the 'Primary', 'Junior Secondary' and 'Senior Secondary' divisions will be announced at the Science Fair, while on-site visitors will be able to vote for their favourite projects to win the 'Most Popular Award', celebrating the triumph of innovators together.

Over the past two years, the pandemic has had a significant impact on our lives in different ways, and students are inspired to develop innovative solutions pertinent to COVID-19, applying knowledge of science and creativity for the benefit of their schools and community. Recognising the importance of building a more compassionate society, a number of school teams have dedicated themselves to devising purposeful innovations to cater to the diverse needs of society, from persons with disabilities and elderly persons living alone, to patients with chronic illnesses, among others, in the hope of addressing real-life challenges by utilising the power of technology and ingenuity.

Taking visitors on a riveting journey of technological innovations, the Science Fair has specially curated different thematic interactive zones. While taking-in the exhibits, visitors of the Science Fair can get hands-on with the magic behind eco-friendly start-up Distinctive Action's water-soluble bags. Participants will be amazed as they experiment with this ingenious invention that dissolves the bags in water in just seconds, as well as the use of the resulting solution in making little toys with added creativity. A VR-powered Flight Simulation experience brought by aviation tech company, Aerosim, will take visitors on an adrenaline-raising flight of fantasy, while an AR Drawing installation themed 'Space Odyssey' will give visitors the opportunity to see their works of art projected onto a 12-metre-long interactive display wall.

After meticulous review by a distinguished selection committee composed of around 30 industry representatives and academics, a total of 120 entrants from over 400 submissions were shortlisted to participate in the Science Fair. Prior to the Exhibition, HKIF partnered with the MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node to host the 'Pre-exhibition Prototyping Review Sessions' over three consecutive days, and a series of workshops on design thinking, 3D modelling, and pitching, with a view to helping participating students better express their creativity through their works and to assist the shortlisted teams to turn their ideas into reality.