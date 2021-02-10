THE INAUGURAL VIRTUAL RESET 2021 CONFERENCE "Themed Re-Imagining Malaysia Assets (RESET)"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Re-Imagining Malaysia Assets (RESET) 2021, a technology-based conference hosted by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PETRONAS Carigali), a subsidiary of PETRONAS, is set to take place virtually from 5 - 8 April 2021. The event is organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers Kuala Lumpur (SPE KL) in collaboration with the Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council (MOGSC) and Informa Markets.



The four-day event aims to strengthen collaboration amongst asset owners, government bodies and solution providers across industries. This initiative steers towards the development of technologies and work methods encompassing the enabling of technologies, advancement of practices, adoption of data driven solutions to operational synergies that will responsibly stretch potential economic returns to optimum level.

RESET 2021 embodies the call for communities across industries to collaboratively embrace this transition and continuously evolve to elevate the industry to new levels of resilience.

"There is an urgent need for the industry to accelerate adoption of innovative technologies and new way of works to affect the bottom line. With RESET, we at SPE KL, with the support from PETRONAS see this as a call to the community to embrace change through inculcating a margin mindset. This is done through the utilisation of technology and innovative solutions to lower the cost of doing business and maximise value creation. We must do this to ensure the sustainability of the industry", said Mohamad Abu Bakar, Chairperson, SPE KL.

RESET is an industry collaborative effort to deliver high quality conference content, a vibrant marketplace and conducive networking experiences unsurpassed by any other oil and gas event in the region. "Informa Markets is thrilled to convene RESET in a virtual format for the first time. In the midst of a year unlike any that's come before, there is no better time to learn from those who are leading the O&G industry. We gather to energise, accelerate and demand the imperative of change," said Informa Markets' Country General Malaysia, Gerard Leeuwenburgh.

We look forward to welcoming all oil and gas industry professionals in April 2021.

For enquiries, please email reset-my@informa.com or contact us at +60-3-9771-2688.

Notes to Editor

About RESET 2021 - Re-imagining Malaysia Assets:

The inaugural four-day conference is hosted by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of PETRONAS and organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) KL Section in collaboration with the Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council (MOGSC) and Informa Markets with the aim to enrich the innovation technology gathering efforts and knowledge transfer between industries where implementations and best practices are showcased in order to stay ahead of the curve in facing the volatility of energy price.

About PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd

PCSB, a wholly owned subsidiary of PETRONAS, is a leading exploration and production ("E&P") company taking on increasingly challenging projects to bring new oil and gas supplies to the market.

PCSB was incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act, 1965 on 11 May 1978 and has its registered office at Tower 1, PETRONAS Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The principal activities of PCSB are the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.