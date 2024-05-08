INC & CO INVESTMENT GROUP EXPANDS FURTHER INTO RETAIL – ACQUIRES ETHICAL LUXURY LINGERIE COMPANY STUDIO PIA

Inc & Co has acquired Studio Pia, an ethical luxury lingerie brand, marking its strategic expansion into retail. The partnership aims to globally expand Studio Pia through new sales channels and online enhancements, upholding its commitment to sustainability under founder Pia Harpur.

—

Inc & Co, a leading global investment firm, is proudly announcing its acquisition of Studio Pia – an ethical and sustainable luxury lingerie brand.

The strategic move signifies the company's expansion into the retail sector with an aim to “set new standards of excellence” in the market.

Studio Pia was first launched by Pia Harpur in 2017, with the founder’s vision set on creating ethical and avant-garde designs through exquisite craftsmanship.

Harpur will remain in her leadership role, working alongside Inc & Co to elevate the brand’s presence and expand its global footprint.

The initial plans are to expand the business through Wholesale, Pop up Stores, Concessions globally and 3rd party premium websites.

This expansion strategy underscores the investment firm’s commitment to fostering innovation and accessibility in the luxury lingerie market by offering customers unparalleled access to Studio Pia's exceptional creations via new locations and development of their online storefront.

“This marks a significant milestone for Inc & Co as we continue our expansion into retail alongside Studio Pia whose management retains a level of equity” said Jack Mason, CEO of Inc & Co.

“Customers love Studio Pia's environmentally friendly and sustainable lingerie, and I'm thrilled that we'll be bringing the brand to even more customers across the globe. Our in-house commercial and finance team will work closely with Studio Pia, allowing the team to focus on what they're already exceptionally good at, creating award-winning luxury lingerie. I'm excited to work with Pia and her team as we begin this new chapter, honouring the ethical ethos that once helped start this inspiring business.”

Pia Harpur, Founder of Studio Pia, states:

“I'm very excited for this next chapter in the Studio Pia story. Having built the brand over the ups and downs of the last 7 years, now feels like the perfect time to bring in the expertise needed to take the brand to the next level, and Inc & Co is the perfect partner to help us achieve our ambitions. Their expertise will help open doors that were previously inaccessible to Studio Pia, and with their support, we can access new opportunities and reach a wider audience who align with Studio Pia's ethos of reimagining ethical luxury fashion and embracing individuality. I’m excited to see how this collaboration will allow our brand to shine in prestigious new locations and create more in-person shopping opportunities which our devoted and loyal customers have been asking for.

It isn’t just about the physical stores either, as with Inc & Co's support, we are also performing a brand refresh for later in the year, as well as relaunching our website to expand our digital offering. Looking to the future, we are also going to be releasing our new collection in Autumn/Winter 2024, which will include an exciting revamp of our established and beloved designs. I personally see this partnership as a brand rebirth which will further solidify our commitment to ethical luxury worldwide."



About the company: About Inc & Co Inc & Co is a leading global investment firm dedicated to fostering innovation and growth across diverse industries. With a portfolio spanning technology, retail, travel and beyond, Inc & Co leverages its expertise and resources to propel promising ventures to new heights. https://incandco.com About Studio Pia Since 2017, Studio Pia, under the leadership of Pia Harpur, has been a leading name in luxury lingerie. With extensive experience in established and startup lingerie brands, Pia manages all facets of Studio Pia, from design to business development. Each collection showcases Pia's meticulous attention to detail, starting from hand-drawn embroidery designs that transform into unique fabrics stitched by machine. Each collection reflects Pia's precision when it comes to detail, the brand's distinctive identity and commitment to sustainability without compromising quality. https://studiopia.co.uk

Contact Info:

Name: Emma Carney

Email: Send Email

Organization: JamPrime

Website: http://www.jamprime.com



Release ID: 89129245

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.