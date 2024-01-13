Inclement Winter Weather Has Drivers Scrambling for Rotomolded All-Weather Traction Device

Winter storms terrorize drivers across the country, leaving many looking for ways to help keep their pick up trucks on the road. An Ohio Rotational Molding company may have the answer many are looking for.

Last week's massive winter storm system that resulted in highway closures and brought about dangerous blizzard conditions across central parts of the United States on Monday, continues to move eastward. The fast moving storm is expected to cover a distance over 1,800 miles within 72 hours, bringing significant snowfall to more than half a dozen states. Monday evening brought heavy snowfall and powerful winds from the Texas Panhandle all the way to Nebraska. Authorities in Nebraska had already responded to numerous weather related incidents on the roads and was beginning to advise against traveling due to the hazardous whiteout conditions across the state.

In Kansas, a highway patrol trooper issued a warning on social media, stating that the blizzard conditions and blowing snow were severely impairing visibility, making rescues challenging. The trooper urged people to stay home, emphasizing that they would not be able to rescue individuals who get stuck due to the difficulties faced in navigating the treacherous conditions. Moving further south, Mississippi and parts of Louisiana were experiencing heavy showers and hailstorms, while millions of people were at risk of tornadoes. On Monday, the first tornado watch of 2024 was issued for certain areas of Texas and southwest Louisiana. A second tornado watch was also issued for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi, including cities like Baton Rouge and New Orleans, extending through Monday night.

The Weight-Mates, manufactured by Granger Plastics, are a series of all weather traction tanks specifically designed for pick-up truck beds. These tanks come in lengths ranging from 6 to 8 feet and are securely fitted in the bed of the truck. By filling the tanks with water, they add a significant amount of weight, ranging from 500 to 830 pounds, directly over the rear axle of the truck. The tanks are equipped with a threaded 2" opening for easy filling and a threaded drain plug for convenient draining. Made from durable polyethylene through rotational molding, the Weight-Mates are built to withstand tough conditions and can even be loaded to the truck bed's full capacity, allowing for uninterrupted use of the bed. With a low-profile height of 6 inches, these tanks maximize the available hauling space when in use.

For more detailed information about the Weight-Mates, please visit the website www.weight-mate.com or contact Granger Plastics Company at 513-424-1955. Granger Plastics Company is a division of Granger Industries and specializes in rotational molding. Located in Middletown, OH, they are known for their high-quality products. To learn more about Granger Plastics Company and their other divisions, such as ForeverSafe™ Products, Granger Aerospace Products, and the Granger ISS Tornado Shelter, please visit www.grangerplastics.com.



About the company: The Granger Plastics Company is an internationally recognized rotational molding leader, providing a variety of high quality solutions to a wide variety of OEMS. Granger Plastics has been in business for nearly 30 years and provides solutions to all industries ranging from Aerospace to Waste Management and virtually everything in between.

