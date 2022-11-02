Indegene to help scale up AstraZeneca’s omnichannel operations across the globe

PRINCETON, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, today announced that it is helping AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company scale up its omnichannel operations across the globe with an aim to create a more personalized customer experience.



Indegene will leverage its healthcare domain expertise and experience in operating digital centers of excellence to help streamline the client’s global content supply chain and orchestrate personalized customer journeys in an agile, global engagement model. Its partnerships with marketing platform providers will support the client’s omnichannel operations efficiently, and at scale.

Sanjay Parikh, Executive Director and EVP, Indegene, said, “As patients and physicians progressively engage with life sciences companies through a wide variety of communication channels, omnichannel operations are vital to create personalized experiences at scale. We are excited at the opportunity to apply our healthcare domain expertise and technology accelerators to enable and empower life sciences companies on their omnichannel journey.”

We are a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. We help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way.

