Indegene launches Invisage, an AI-enabled hybrid omnichannel sales and marketing platform to improve HCP impact for life sciences companies

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company today announced the launch of Invisage [in-vis-ij], an AI-enabled proprietary platform to help life sciences organizations optimize their go-to-market model. Invisage helps deliver personalized outcomes to healthcare professionals (HCPs) by leveraging data from over 2 million HCP and more than 200 million HCP interactions.







Invisage is an integrated hybrid omnichannel platform that brings together data, AI-driven scientific modeling, and strategic insights to deploy digital campaigns and partner digital channels with a sales force to expand HCP reach and optimize interactions. In response to the ongoing challenges of access and cost inherent in the traditional sales force model, Invisage harnesses the shift in HCP eagerness to engage with life sciences companies through digital channels and makes it possible to target HCPs more effectively with the content they want, on the channels they prefer, at the times they are most available using a proven approach to drive prescribing behavior change.

“We are excited to introduce Invisage to the market and enable life sciences companies to effectively reach HCPs, powered by Indegene’s AI-driven platform and our team of experts,” said Nancy Phelan, Senior Vice President, Omnichannel Activation, Indegene. “Invisage paves the way for companies to seamlessly transition to and sustain a hybrid model, knowing that this modern approach can provide HCPs the personalized information they need to deliver improved patient outcomes.”

Based on 4+ years of real-world data, this platform is rooted in Indegene’s corporate vision of leveraging the latest technology to help companies grow their impact in an effective, efficient, and modern way. Powered by AI-driven technology and Indegene’s proprietary data, pharmaceutical companies of all sizes can partner with Indegene to create and deploy optimized campaigns focused on reaching HCPs that have been targeted based on their affinity for digital channels and content. Indegene’s intelligent segmenting model that continually adapts and adjusts to HCP engagement throughout a campaign ensures that each message is optimized for HCPs, resulting in the shortest pathway to prescription - thereby reducing costs and maximizing efforts.

Invisage’s agile platform enables pharmaceutical companies at any stage of the commercialization life cycle, from launch to loss of exclusivity (LOE), to deploy omnichannel strategies quickly and efficiently and capitalize on their competitive advantage in the market. Together with the support of Indegene’s team of industry-leading experts and deep domain expertise, Invisage makes it possible to deploy omnichannel in a faster and more effective way to optimize budget and drive revenue.

The Invisage platform will power Indegene’s fully integrated omnichannel solution for better results leading to highly targeted customer experiences that result in improved brand performance.

For more information, please check out Indegene’s Omnichannel Activation Solutions: https://www.indegene.com/what-we-do/omnichannel-activation-solutions

About Indegene

Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern way. Indegene brings together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives Indegene’s team and their purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Yadunandan K V | yadunandan.kv@indegene.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64a10d5c-7b53-45e2-829d-ac24572f2c16