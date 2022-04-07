Independent Audit Confirms CanAm Enterprises' Leading Track Record in the EB-5 Industry

CanAm's 46th EB-5 project repays in full, marking more than $2 billion in EB-5 capital repaid for the benefit of over 4,000 investor families.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises (CanAm), a top EB-5 regional center operator, has for the fourth time released an audit of CanAm's accumulated EB-5 track record performed by PKF O'Connor Davis (PFK), an internationally recognized accounting firm. PKF's certified audit confirms that, as of December 31, 2021, CanAm's EB-5 projects have repaid in excess of $2 billion in EB-5 capital representing investments made by more than 4,000 EB-5 investor-families. In addition, the audit confirms that 99%* of the USCIS adjudicated immigration petitions for CanAm's EB-5 projects have been approved and that the less than 1% of denials were due to reasons unrelated to the performance of CanAm-sponsored projects.



PKF’s audit report provides EB-5 investors and industry stakeholders with credible, third-party verification of the accuracy of CanAm’s EB-5 track record. (PRNewsFoto/CanAm Enterprises)

PKF's audit report provides EB-5 investors and industry stakeholders with credible, third-party verification of the accuracy of CanAm's EB-5 track record. This is particularly important for EB-5 investor families who are now making important EB-5 investment decisions in the wake of the Program reauthorization and all the changes brought about by the new legislation.

"To have more than $2 billion in EB-5 capital repaid, including $450+ million in 2020 and another $228 million in 2021 during the global pandemic from several different projects confirms that we have the experience investors can trust during times such as these," said CanAm CEO Tom Rosenfeld.

Contact: Clare Chen, 212-668-0690, clarechen@canamenterprises.com