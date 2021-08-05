Indian Billionaires who Transformed Indian Economy & Society – The Fabulous five

How these visionary businessmen played their part in making ‘Incredible India’

—

Reliance Group: Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani is an Indian businessman and entrepreneur who was born on 4 June 1959, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Anil is the son of An Indian Business Tycoon ‘Dhirubhai Ambani,’ and ‘Kokilaben Ambani.’ He has a brother named ‘Mukesh Ambani,’ who is a chairman and founder at Reliance Industries Limited, and two sisters named ‘Nina Kothari’ (Industrialist), and ‘Deepti Salgonkar.’

Recognising Social Responsibility

Anil Ambani works for the transformation of Indian society. India is a nation of a billion dreams, a billion aspirations, and above all great opportunities. To turn these dreams into reality, especially for the vulnerable sections of society, Reliance Foundation has taken the path of inclusive development to address their basic needs. Reliance spends Rs 1,140 crores under CSR initiatives. Reliance Foundation has cumulatively touched the lives of 51 million people in over 44,700 villages and various urban locations.

Lanco: L. Madhusudhan Rao

Lagadapati Madhusudhan Rao is an Indian businessman and the Executive Chairman of Lanco Infratech. Born in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh in 1966, Madhusudhan Rao completed a BE from V.R Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada, and an ME in design engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. He went on to earn another MS degree in industrial engineering from Wayne State University, Detroit, USA.

Contributing in Social Welfare

Madhusudhan Rao’s Lanco Infratech is playing a healthy part in the welfare of Indian society. Lanco is deeply committed to fulfilling its responsibility as a corporate citizen. It believes in proactively involving communities and those deprived of fruits of development to be equal stakeholders in growth and development in locations that are close to its operations.

Lanco Infratech Limited, a member of the UN Global Compact, is well recognized for its good corporate governance and CSR initiatives.

Binani Group: Braj Bhushan Binani:

Braj Bhushandas Binani was born in a family with a heritage of entrepreneurs. With his visionary leadership and incredible business acumen, he took his family business to new heights of success contributing significantly in the Indian economy.

The Binani’s made a humble beginning in the metals business in 1872, when Seth Pragdas Binani, a trader in metal utensils started an enterprise with his son Seth Mathuradas to import and export metals.

The group now known as the Braj Binani Group was restructured between 1996 and 2004, and Binani Industries Limited (BIL) was founded to serve as the holding company of the group. New businesses were added and Braj Binani Group . Diversified with 5 key businesses areas – Cement, Fibreglass, Infrastructure Construction, and Energy production.

The Braj Binani Group is still driven by the same ambition to succeed and the need for continual improvement that transformed Binani’s metal trading house into one of India’s top-notch business conglomerates. After establishing its manufacturing footprint in India, Europe, China, and Dubai, the Braj Binani Group is now envisioning to explore newer global horizons.

Serving Society

The Braj Binani Group has a strategic approach to improving the quality of life of the people living in the society around us and forms a part of its core business activities. Ghanshyam Binani Foundation & Padma Binani Foundation, a not-for-profit, charitable organization that has touched innumerable lives and created a difference in society. The focus areas of the foundation are education, health, and livelihood. Padma Binani Foundation is a government-recognized non-governmental organization located in India that addresses issues such as Children's welfare and education. The Group and various foundations ran school & colleges as part of its CSR activity touching numerous under privileged children to achieve their goal of good education.

Amtek: Arvind Dham

The son of an irrigation official for Haryana state, Dham, 59, grew up in Jalandhar, 235 miles from New Delhi. After getting an engineering degree at a university in Chandigarh, the state capital, he left for the U.S. in 1981 for a graduate program in architecture at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Budding architects were poorly paid, so Dham followed up with a course in construction management at the University of Florida.

Achievements

The Amtek Group, headquartered in India, is one of the largest integrated component manufacturers in India with a strong global presence. Under the leadership of Arvind Dham; Amtek became the world's largest player with a 20 percent market share in turbocharger housing and 15 per cent in ring gears. With his business acumen; he added marquee clients such as BMW which was a huge boost for the Indian economy.

Ruchi Soya: Dinesh Shahra

Ruchi Soya is India's largest manufacturers of edible oil in India. Dinesh Shahra is the Founder & Managing Director of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. who is known in the industry for his strategic business understanding and maverick leadership. Dinesh Shahra built his dream – Ruchi Soya Industries, from a small Indore office in 1986 after completing his B.E. in Chemical Engineering and went on to become India’s largest marketer of edible oils, soya, vanaspati, and bakery fat.

Achievements

Mr. Dinesh Shahra, Managing Director of the US$1.1bn Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., is quintessentially the doyen of the Indian vegetable oil Industry. Shahra’s optimistic attitude, impeccable business acumen, and habit to focus on the silver linings have built his reputation as a leader throughout the years.

Fulfilling Corporate Social Responsibility

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited (Ruchi Soya) recently conducted women’s empowerment planning workshops under their ‘Navi Disha’ initiative. The workshop was organised for the women SHGs (self-help groups) to guide them in starting their income-generating activity. 111 women from 21 SHGs from Patalganga (near Navi Mumbai) and Nagpur regions participated in the workshop.

In a nut-shell

The above-mentioned business leaders have served the Indian economy and society well. It was their business leadership and philanthropy that played a key role in giving us the INCREDIBLE INDIA.

Contact Info:

Name: Sean liong

Email: Send Email

Organization: YV Lab Pte Ltd

Website: https://www.yvlab.yventures.com.sg/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/indian-billionaires-who-transformed-indian-economy-society-the-fabulous-five/89040109

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89040109