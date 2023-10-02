"Indian Memory Sports Council Triumphs with the Spectacular 14th Indian Memory Championships in Bengaluru, BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards"

The 14th Indian Memory Championships, organized by the Indian Memory Sports Council, witnessed resounding success as it took place in Bengaluru on October 1st, 2023. the BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards recognizing outstanding memory achievements.

The Indian Memory Sports Council headed by Squadron Leader Jayasimha, had successfully hosted the 14th Indian National Memory Championship on 1st October 2023 in Bengaluru.

270 Memory athletes – Kids, Juniors, adults and Seniors from all over India had participated in the championship to win BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards.

BBG (Building Blocks Group) is honoured to be part of the Indian Memory Championship and Building Blocks Group CMD, Sri Mallikarjun Reddy sir had congratulated all the participants and winners. It is a matter of pride and honour for BBG in using part of its profits , made from selling plots, for the education and empowerment of Girl Child. This is a unique aspect of BBG’s corporate Citizenship as it remains the only real estate firm that ploughs back a portion of its profit for the empowerment of the Girl Child.

BBG Bangaru thalli is BBG’s flag ship initiative and social movement with a clear vision of empowering 2 million (20 lakh) girl children by 2040 through advocacy and aiding. BBG has till date empowered 1,60,000 poor girl children across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Through, BBG Bangaru Thalli, BBG strongly believes that by educating a girl child you not just empower her but also her family, society and country.

Mr Adel Nass, Director Finance and Mr Hemanth Joshi from Abdulla Nass Group, Bahrain were kind enough to sponsor the cash prizes of Rs 15,000/- each to Kids, Juniors, Adults and Senior categories.

Indian Memory Sports Council under the aegis of WMSC, London relentlessly and with commitment had been conducting these memory championships for the last 14 years to showcase India’s brain power to the world.

The 14th Indian National Open Memory Championship 2023 is a one-day competition where the Memory athletes took a test in 10 memory disciplines such as Memorising Names and Faces, Binary Numbers, Random Numbers, Abstract Images, Speed Numbers, Historic / Future Dates, Random Playing Cards, Random Words, Spoken Numbers and Speed Cards.

The crowning glory of the 14th Indian National Open Memory Championship was Mr. Prateek Yadav, who emerged as the champion of the Indian National Memory Championship 2023. His exceptional memory prowess and dedication earned him the coveted title, setting a high standard for memory athletes across the nation.

The Winners of the Indian National Memory Championship 2023 :

Overall Category :

Prateek Yadav – is the topper Vishwa Raj Kumar – 1st Runner Up Sunanda Sunil – 2nd Runner up

Senior Category

Hemanth Joshi – is the topper Hema Doctor – 1st Runner Up Ganeshan – 2nd Runner up

Adults Category :

Prateek Yadav – is the topper Vishwa Raj Kumar – 1st Runner Up Bijeesh – 2nd Runner up

Junior Category :

Sunanda Sunil – is the topper Naga Anumitha – 1st Runner Up Nithin Prabhu – 2nd Runner up

Kids Category :

Ashinth – is the topper Sai Harshita – 1st Runner Up Advitha – 2nd Runner up

The 14th Indian Memory Championships held in Bengaluru on October 1st, 2023, were a resounding success, thanks to the support of esteemed sponsors and dedicated organizers. The Indian Memory Sports Council extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Adel Nass, Director of Finance at Abdulla Nass Group, Bahrain, and Sri Hemanth Joshi, for their invaluable sponsorship of this prestigious event.

The event, expertly coordinated by CEO Deepak TR, saw remarkable contributions from key figures within the Indian Memory Sports Council. Ms. Krishnaveni Reddi served as the Chief Arbiter, while Ms. Madhavi Chowdhary assumed the roles of General Secretary and Chief of the Ethics Committee. The council's leadership also included Mr. Sunil Sawanth as Vice President, Mr. Chakradhar Dixit heading the East Zone, Mr. Ayyappa R overseeing the North Zone, Ms. Saraswathi A managing the South Zone, Ms. Bhavna Shah presiding over the West Zone, and Ms. Simy Peter as the President of the Kerala Memory Council. Additionally, Mr. Bhuvan Dhanesha led the Maharashtra Memory Council, Ms. Chandra Kala helmed the Telangana Memory Council, Mr. Arudra Y headed the Andhra Pradesh Memory Council, Mr. Santosh Sriram presided over the Tamil Nadu Memory Council, and Ms. Anita Deepak served as the President of the Karnataka Memory Council.

The Indian Memory Sports Council also recognized the invaluable contributions of its council members, including Ms. Sreenivas Kumar, Ms. Gayatri Agarwal, Ms. Monisha, Ms. Vaishnavi, and Ms. Uma Sharma. Furthermore, Wing Commander R K Mandal, Chief Mentor, and Group Captain N S Kumar, Mentor of the Indian Memory Sports Council, played pivotal roles in organizing this monumental event.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha, a prominent figure in the field of memory sports, announced that India is set to host its first-ever World Memory Championship in 2024, attracting over 1,000 memory athletes from more than 68 countries. Individuals interested in receiving training and participating in upcoming memory championships, both in India and abroad, are encouraged to reach out to Squadron Leader Jayasimha at 9866018989 or via email at visionjay@gmail.com. For further information, please visit the website www.jayasimha.in.

