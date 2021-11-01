Indian National Memory Championship 2021 was a grand success

IMC 2021 was a Grand Success, World Memory Council for India Organized the Online Edition of IMC 2021 on 31st Oct 2021. Squadron Leader Jayasimha, Sudheer Sandra, Nikeelu Gunda has been the Part of Organizing Team.

—

1256 Memory athletes from India and the World have participated in the Championship. The World Memory Sports Council for India has successfully organised the annual Indian Memory Championship 2021 on 31st October 2021.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha (14 times Guinness World Record Holder), the President World Memory Council India had said the Championship was held on five memory disciplines like memorising Random Numbers, Random Words, Binary Numbers, Playing Cards and Memorising Historical dates.

Young students, professionals, adults, homemakers and senior citizens too have taken part in the Memory Championship. By learning, practicing the memory techniques on a daily basis will definitely help them to succeed in their academic, personal and professional lives.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha the Brain Coach who has trained more than 1 million people across the globe had been the chief guest of the event and inaugurated the event and gave the opening address had expressed happiness that all the students whom he had trained have performed very well in the Championship. The winners of the event will be announced in a week. The Prize fund of worth Rs 10 lakhs and titles, trophies and medals will be declared on 6th November 2021. Squadron Leader Jayasimha had said that the World Memory Championships are happening in Hyderabad (India) from 18th to 20th December 2021. He also shared the importance of Memory training specially post Covid for personal, academic and professional success. Memory is life and Life is Memory. He said, whether students or adults should regularly learn and practice Memory on a day to day basis.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha, Memory Maestro & Speed Reading Coach had been training students and professionals so that an Indian can become the World Memory Champion. Any one who is interested to get trained or participate in the World Memory Championship may contact Squadron Leader Jayasimha by visiting website www.jayasimha.in

Mr Sudheer Sandra, Psychologist & Founder Supar School had encouraged the students of SUPAR School to participate in the Championship and also organised various memory training programs under Supar Genius workshop series. Supar School had included Memory and Speed Reading programs in their Curriculum.

Mr Nikeelu Gunda, Founder & CEO - Digital Connect has supported the event with the technology and Digital Marketing of Indian National Memory Championship 2021 for seamless conduct of the Championship.

Mr Anil Upadhyay & Mr Viswawandh Keerthi , CEO Magsway Technologies Inc & Mr Vamsi Andukuri(CEO Onesea technologies) have developed the memory software modules for successful execution of ONLINE Memory Championship for the second consecutive year.

The Core team of IMC 2021 consisted of Mr Suneel, Mr Akhil Dasa, Mr Balamurali, Mr Sravan Varanasi, Ms Jyothi, Ms Bharathi, Ms Pravallika have been handling all the necessary requirement and helped in successful organizing of the event.

