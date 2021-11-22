IndianOil wins Community Collaboration Award at ACES Awards 2021

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) has been awarded the 'Community Collaboration Award' under Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2021, organised by MORS Group, Malaysia. IndianOil born in 1959 is India's largest integrated and diversified energy company with presence across the entire hydrocarbon value chain – Refining, Pipeline Transportation, Marketing, Petrochemicals, Exploration & Production of Crude Oil & Natural Gas and Alternative Energy. IndianOil has presence in explosives, cryogenics and has invested in the fertiliser business. IndianOil accounts for the largest market share of India's petroleum product consumption, while addressing the multiple energy needs of the nation with our integrated business model, leading from the front as a responsible energy major.



Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

IndianOil was ranked 212nd among the world's largest Corporation in Fortune 'Global 500' listing, with the vision to become 'A Globally Admired Company'. IndianOil recorded revenue of ₹ 5,14,890 Crore with a net profit of ₹ 21,836 Crore for the financial year 2020-21. IndianOil's global footprint in Sri Lanka, Mauritius, the UAE, Singapore, and other countries makes it a truly global company.

IndianOil – the 'Energy of India', leverages high-calibre people, state-of-the-art technologies, digital innovation, cutting-edge R&D, best governance practices, quality consciousness and transparency to play a pivotal role in India's journey towards a greener tomorrow. IndianOil being one of the largest customer-facing commercial organisations in India ensures availability of energy to every nook and corner of the country through its network of over 56,000 customer touch-points, surmounting the challenges of tough terrain, climate and accessibility.

IndianOil has always been driven by a strong social conscience which is reflected in its social stewardship initiatives. The Corporation's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives encompass the entire gamut of social welfare and empowerment activities across the length and breadth of India. IndianOil has been partnering with communities around which it operates by supporting numerous initiatives connected with health, education, drinking water, sanitation, environment protection and empowerment of women and other marginalised groups.

The Company went beyond business priorities during COVID –19 to leverage its expertise to support the Government of India in creating a robust infrastructure for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) transportation in the country. This selfless service towards the nation in time of crisis is reflected in IndianOil's brand philosophy of "Pehle Indian Phir Oil". IndianOil is leading the energy transition in India by supplying clean and affordable energy while addressing the concerns related to climate change.