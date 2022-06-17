India's No. 1 Educational Institute, IIT Madras launches a Novel Course on 'Out of the Box Thinking'

Open to everyone across the world, it is being offered in Online Mode, free of cost, and will focus on teaching about multiple approaches to problem-solving

CHENNAI, India, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the Number 1 Educational Institute of India, has launched a course on 'Out of the Box Thinking' through Mathematics to encourage innovative thinking.



Prof. V. Kamakoti (L), Director, IIT Madras, interacting with school children during the launch of 'Out of Box Thinking' Course

This course, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, is open to everyone across the globe. The Institute is targeting as many as One Million School and College students in India, besides working professionals and researchers as well through this course.

These courses will be offered in Online Mode free of cost to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, sec 8 company of IIT Madras, which will also issue the Grade Certification for students who take the examinations at a nominal fee.

The First batch of the 3-months course is scheduled to commence on 1stJuly 2022. Registrations will close on 24thJune 2022. Those interested can register through the following link https://www.pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.html

Explaining the need for such courses, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "'Out of the box' thinking is solving problems through an indirect and creative approach, using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic. In this unique course, such thinking is emphasized through rediscovering the known and unknown facts of mathematics logically with an interesting broader perception of the manner of doing it."

The Courses will be taught by Mr. Sadagopan Rajesh, Mathematics Educator and founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

The course will feature four graded independent levels that will be easily accessible to students, professionals and researchers. The course will present multiple approaches to problem solving.

