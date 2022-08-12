India's Sitar Maestro Purbayan is launching his NFT

—

The Indian sitar maestro is set to roll out his unique NFT collection entitled 'Pursuits of Purbayan' of 11,100 variations, including some of his most celebrated sitar pieces as audio NFTs.

Chatterjee is known worldwide for amalgamating Indian classical music with world music genres.

He is now using NFT as an opportunity to promote fusion music, especially 'Hindustani Classical,' by building a community of musicians and artists under a campaign called #Be1WithMusic. The campaign stands for bringing people together through music and instil a notion that music always 'unifies'.

About the Collection

Fans worldwide will now be able to mint his entirely new avatar as NFTs, where his funky characters are seen playing the Sitar in unimaginable settings such as the Mars, Moon, or the Egyptian Pyramids; all part of a collection called 'Ace Sitarists'. Collectors of these ultra-unique and rare variations will also have a chance to win exciting Golden, Silver, and bronze tokens as a part of the Musical Loot or Lootbox. Plans to launch a mini-game and organize real-world concerts also form a part of POP's Roadmap.

The POP NFT Collection is symbolic of Purbayan's mission to bring people together through music by celebrating the oneness of diverse music genres, much like his album 'Unbounded'.

The minting of the NFTs will begin by the end of August, and buyers can make offers and own their favourite variations of the Sitarist on Opensea (the largest NFT marketplace).

Purbayan has partnered with Leftminds Innovations - a newly established digital media company, innovating in tech and NFTs.

In a statement, Purbayan said, "Art must look to the future; for an artist to stay relevant, he must explore all that is new and POP, much like my collection of NFTs. I believe this is a fairly new platform for all kinds of artists to showcase their life and work and add value to it."

It is also worth mentioning that a portion of the sale proceeds will support NGOs and musical organizations to uplift and educate those inclined to music. The project has collaborated with a leading nonprofit organization 'Cuddles Foundation' which helps children fight cancer by providing them with holistic nutrition and healthcare.

The Sitar Maestro is leading the way for other classical musicians in the country, and his new collection indicates that the crypto wave isn't over and the NFT craze is here to stay.

For more information check out https://bit.ly/popnftwtf

Contact Info:

Name: Vansh Mehra

Email: Send Email

Organization: Digisharks Communications

Website: https://www.digisharkscommunications.com/



Release ID: 89079975

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.