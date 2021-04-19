India's Top Executives to Lead at Virtual 2021 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky(R)

MUMBAI, India, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. today announced that top executives from Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Flipkart and Ecott will lead a C-Suite speaker line up at the 2021 India (virtual) Edition of its Break the ceiling touch the sky -- the success and leadership summit for women, which will take place virtually on May 19, 2021. The summit is an excellent opportunity for leaders and organizations to enhance their skills for leadership and success and share best practices on diversity & inclusion with the top leadership talent in India. In keeping with the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) times, the summit will focus on equipping participants with the latest leadership strategies for growth during these challenging times.

The summit will be led by C-Suite speakers including Neeraj Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.; Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director, Janssen India, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Zia Mody, Founder and Managing Partner, AZB & Partners; Inderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel, Infosys Limited; Nishi Vasudeva, former Chairman and Managing Director, HPCL; Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart; Rhiju Bhowmick, Head of Learning and Change Management, Nayara Energy; Sonal Jain, Enterprise HR Head, Johnson & Johnson India; Meenakshi Priyam, Group CHRO, udaan.com; Alex von Behr, President, vBA Consulting; Sr. Advisor, House of Rose Professional and former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever Plc.; Niranjani C, CFO India, the Hershey Company; Hiroo Mirchandani, Independent Board Director, Tata Teleservices Ltd., Polycab India Limited, and Nilkamal Limited; Poornima Kamath, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Hindustan Coca-Cola Pvt. Ltd.; Julie Lewis, best-selling author and Director, Mountain High; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Ranu Gupta, Managing Partner, Performance Leverage; etc.

Neeraj Garg, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said, "Diversity is at the core of our business. We continue to invest and make progress in unlocking the full potential of our people with equal access to development and opportunity. This year, we also look forward to the inauguration of our factory in West Bengal and share learnings around running a factory that will employ more than 60% women. It is in this spirit of sharing and learning that we have been partnering with this forum. It gives participants an opportunity of cross-industry learning and defining the interventions that are further required."

Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart shared, "An organisation's success hinges on its relationship with its workforce, and a healthy environment can be assured only when every employee feels valued, empowered and included. At Flipkart, we believe that inclusion is a prerequisite for building a diverse ecosystem and we nurture a culture of inclusion, where diverse talent can innovate and excel. We foster a robust people policy and are committed to building diversity across roles and functions. We are happy to partner with this initiative and look forward to unlocking potential in the larger ecosystem."

Hiten Sheth, Managing Director, Knitex Ecott commented, "Diversity & inclusion are core to our business. We are delighted to be a sponsor for the 2021 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and look forward to learning from the best practices of other companies and reapplying them within our own Company and contributing towards the advancement of gender diversity in India."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies in India to learn and build sustainable strategies for success and to lead when it comes to accelerating the full impact of gender diversity & inclusion on their businesses. Research continues to highlight that gender diverse companies grow sales and profits faster than Companies that are not gender diverse."

Coca-Cola is a World sponsor and Johnson & Johnson, Flipkart and Ecott are leading as Silver sponsors for the 2021 India Edition. The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) and ENACTUS are Industry Partners. The 2021 India Edition is the sixth annual India edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and is a critical pillar of the 2021 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the world's fastest growing forum for women in leadership with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia New Zealand (ANZ).

For details please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company operates across the world via its three core brands - Dream Job International®, Break the ceiling touch the sky® and CEOSmith® and has inspired and enabled over 20000 leaders to greater success since 2014.

