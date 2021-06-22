INDICAID(R) COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test certified by Cambodia's Ministry of Health for Disease Control

HONG KONG and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodia's Ministry of Health has approved INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test for commercialisation as part of the country's efforts in controlling recent spikes of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Rapid antigen tests like INDICAID® have been deployed by the Cambodian Government for widescale screening measures in the capital city Phnom Penh and neighbouring regions, taking advantage of the tests' short result time and convenience to help the Government quickly identify COVID-19 patients and curb the disease's spread. These tests have also enabled better containment measures, effectively dividing the capital into red, orange, and yellow zones depending on case numbers and transmission risks. INDICAID® is also available in Phnom Penh for retail.

"We are confident that the accuracy, ease of use and affordability of our test kits will position INDICAID® to play an important role of the Cambodian Government's ongoing screening efforts in the region," says Ricky Chiu, Founder and CEO of PHASE Scientific, the official manufacturer of the INDICAID® test kits. "We welcome the Cambodian Government's decision and look forward to bringing our rapid test kits to support its neighbouring countries as well."

According to Chiu, INDICAID® is adopted in multiple countries to combat COVID-19. In Hong Kong, where PHASE Scientific is headquartered at, INDICAID® has been endorsed by the Government as a designated product for hospital and care home visitation, and is the top selling brand of its kind with over 2 million kits sold. It has also been widely adopted in hospitals, government and private corporations, supermarkets, hotels and schools for regular screening both locally and internationally.

The INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test is a CE-marked lateral flow immunoassay designed for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in direct nasal swab samples. With reliable product quality and ease-of-use, INDICAID® can provide fast results within 20 minutes with no special equipment or facilities needed. The test kit's accuracy has been clinically validated in the world's largest dual-track clinical trial, where INDICAID® was tested against PCR in over 9,200 samples and was shown to demonstrate high sensitivity and specificity.

INDICAID® is currently available in 33 countries, and in the process of obtaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).