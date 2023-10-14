IndigoandLuxe.com Unveils Stylish Roman Shades and Elegant Draperies to Its Growing Window Treatment Collection

Discover Unparalleled Elegance and Convenience in Custom Window Treatments.

IndigoandLuxe.com, a leading e-commerce platform under Priority Home and Design LLC, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its exquisite window treatment collection. Specializing in custom, exclusive handmade window treatments, the company has introduced a captivating range of Roman shades and custom draperies to complement its existing lineup of window valances.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, IndigoandLuxe.com has established itself as a trusted destination for high-quality, US-crafted window treatments. The name "Indigo and Luxe" reflects their commitment to delivering products made from richly colored fabrics, exuding luxurious quality.

Window valances, Roman shades, and custom draperies are essential elements in interior decor, offering aesthetic appeal and privacy solutions. IndigoandLuxe.com's extensive collection features many top-tier home decor fabrics that can be transformed into exquisite, tailor-made window treatments.

Anela Biscevic, Chief Executive Officer of IndigoandLuxe.com, expressed her excitement about the company's latest offerings. "Initially, we aimed to focus on one set of products as we grew our e-commerce presence. We did this by working on our line of faux shade valances and offering them in 300 fabric options," she explained. "However, now that we have grown to 600 fabric options, we are glad to announce that our line of products has also been expanding. Our new products now include functional Roman shades and custom draperies. We also hope to add matching pillows soon."

IndigoandLuxe.com distinguishes itself with a streamlined online experience that empowers customers through a user-friendly, five-step process:

Step One: Select - Customers select their preferred window treatment style from the extensive catalog.

Step Two: Order Samples - Clients can order fabric samples, allowing them to visualize how the chosen fabric will complement their home decor.

Step Three: Measure and Order - Detailed measuring instructions are provided on product pages, ensuring accurate measurements for the perfect fit.

Step Four: Handcrafted Customization - The company's skilled artisans meticulously handcraft each custom product, paying attention to every detail.

Step Five: Effortless Installation - IndigoandLuxe.com assures customers that their products are designed for straightforward installation.

IndigoandLuxe.com aspires to become the ultimate destination for soft furnishings, envisioning rooms with coordinating custom-crafted pieces. Anela Biscevic shared her vision: "So many people spend months going from one store to another, only to never find coordinating pieces in the size they need. We want to change that. We want customers to look around their room and be amazed that every soft furnishing they touch in their room was custom fabricated by us."

Testimonials from delighted customers reflect the exceptional quality and service provided by IndigoandLuxe.com:

"I am thrilled with my custom draperies from IndigoandLuxe.com! The quality of the fabric and craftsmanship exceeded my expectations. The whole process was a breeze, from selecting the fabric to installation. I highly recommend them for anyone looking to elevate their home decor."

"IndigoandLuxe.com truly stands out in the world of window treatments. I ordered Roman shades for my living room, and they transformed the entire space. The online measuring instructions were helpful, and the installation was a piece of cake. I couldn't be happier with the result."

About IndigoandLuxe.com:

IndigoandLuxe.com is a distinguished e-commerce platform specializing in custom, handcrafted window treatments. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company is known for its extensive collection of exquisite window valances, Roman shades, and custom draperies crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

IndigoandLuxe.com provides customers with a seamless online shopping experience, resulting in stunning soft furnishings that elevate interior decor. Please note that the company ships exclusively within the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. All products are custom-made to order, and all sales are considered final.

