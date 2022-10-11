Indonesia to Experience Labour Shortage Across Key Industries by 2023 According to Jobs App KUPU

High unemployment across critical industries can be solved with more investment in skills training.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUPU (www.kupu.id), the bespoke AI-driven platform matching Indonesia's labour market via dynamic skill-based profile progressions, has unveiled new plans to tackle Indonesia's growing skills shortage as it is one of the most prominent issues currently in Indonesia.



Tackling Indonesia's growing skills gap

According to research by McKinsey, A major commercial crisis is looming as the world faces a talent deficit of 85.2 million workers. This crisis is already here in Indonesia, with skills shortages appearing across several major industries, including manufacturing, finance, and technology. At current rates, the labour deficit will see Indonesia lose out on US$442.62bn, forfeiting economic growth by up to 19%.

Contributing to this labour shortage is a looming skills gap. Over the next year, almost 17.2 million Indonesians will require digital competency training to keep up with technological progress.

Yet, according to a recent study by Amazon Web Services, less than 36% of employed adults believe they are not being trained enough to help them prepare for the future demands of the workplace.

According to data obtained by KUPU's own company research, some of the sectors most at risk of this skills shortage are the hospitality and retail sectors. The KUPU app can assist jobseekers by helping them to upskill through KUPU Academy, which offers over 700 courses covering a wide range of topics from soft skills such as sales development to hard skills like how to be a Barista.

These courses are one of the active steps that KUPU took to minimize the skills gap that exists in the current labor market particularly in Indonesia.

Andry The, KUPU Chief Information Officer said, "Indonesia has experienced significant growth over the last decade. Yet, more needs to be done in the workplace to ensure this growth continues. The Government's ambitious Indonesia 4.0 initiative shows a visionary approach toward securing Indonesia's global position as a young developing nation with a young workforce. However, more investment from the private sector into skills training will help people prepare for the future of work and close the digital skills gap."

Partnership with Diknas DKI and BKK

The company has held an Edutainment Career Day that comes from the collaboration with the Provincial Department of Education of DKI Jakarta (Diknas DKI Jakarta), Special Employment Exchange (BKK) along with 574 vocational schools in Jabodetabek area.

KUPU encourages students to participate in training sessions, actively apply for jobs and attend interviews at our job fair events. There are over one million users and 70,000 job providers who are looking for the right candidate for their company.

"We recognize the existence of unequal digital access and skill gap issue that is occurring. Our partnership with the Provincial Department of Education of DKI Jakarta and the Special Employment Exchange (BKK) aim to solve unemployment and minimize the said gap by acting as a platform that provides everyone access to tailored training sessions, on-site interview, and other activities that were created by various enterprises and experts in the Edutainment Career Day. Additionally, with more than 700 courses that can be easily accessed in KUPU Academy, we strongly believe that job seekers could gain relevant knowledge through these courses that will boost their chances of obtaining their dream job and simultaneously minimize the skill gap issue as well," added Andry.

In the future, KUPU will continue to seek for collaboration and partnership with enterprises and experts to ensure that actions were taken in closing the skill gap and ensuring everyone has equal access in the job-seeking process.

ABOUT KUPU

Founded in 2021, KUPU is a mobile recruitment platform connecting job providers and seekers. The platform provides upskilling courses to increase employment visibility and to ensure each user is provided with an equal opportunity. KUPU is expanding its following throughout Indonesia and is looking to collaborate with initiatives from the public and private sectors to strengthen the employment industry further.