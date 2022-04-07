Indonesia is not impacted by Ferrero recall of selected Kinder products manufactured in Belgium

Kinder products sold in Indonesia are manufactured in India

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia is not involved in the voluntary recall of selected Kinder products manufactured in Belgium, such as Kinder Surprise as these products have not been imported into the market by PT. Ferrero Confectionery Indonesia.

In other countries, Ferrero is co-operating with food authorities on a possible link to reported cases of salmonella. Although none of the Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, Ferrero is taking this extremely seriously as consumer care is the company's top priority.

PT. Ferrero Confectionery Indonesia imports Kinder products including Kinder Joy from Ferrero's plant at Ferrero India PVT LTD, Plot No. F-13 M.I.D.C. Baramati, Baramati-413 133, Dist-Pune Maharastra, India, which is sold across the country, complying with the local applicable regulations. The company does not carry Kinder Surprise in this market. There are no reported salmonella cases associated with this manufacturing facility.

The company takes the opportunity to highlight the difference between Kinder Surprise and Kinder Joy:

Kinder Joy has two-halves: Comprises of Milky and Cocoa Spreads with 2 Coated Wafer Biscuits, including a Toy. The chocolate and the toy are separated by a protective layer.

Kinder Surprise - Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Containing a Toy.

Selected batches of Kinder Surprise produced in Belgium is being voluntarily recalled. This product is not imported into Indonesia by PT. Ferrero Confectionery Indonesia.

Ferrero takes food safety extremely seriously and they regret this matter.

About Ferrero:

Ferrero began its story in the little town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, with a consolidated turnover of over 11.4 billion euros, Ferrero is amongst the market leaders of the Sweet Packaged Foods market worldwide.

The Ferrero Group is present throughout the world with more than 41,000 people and 31 production plants. Ferrero is the producer of many brand icons that are loved generation after generation, including Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Kinder and Raffaello, which are present and sold in more than 170 countries.

Product freshness and high quality, the careful selection of the finest raw materials, sustainable agricultural practices and continuous research and innovation are some of the key elements of Ferrero's success.

For further information visit: www.ferrero.com and www.ferrerosustainability.com.