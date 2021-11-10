Indonesia offers Singapore investors opportunity to invest in thriving local MSMEs and tech-startups

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian government, is providing investors in Singapore a chance to learn more about the booming local MSME sector and tech-startups and a chance to invest in them in an upcoming online event.



JEJALA INDONESIA 2021 Singapore Webinar Roadshow Event

The Zoom webinar session will take place on November 12, 2021, 10AM-11AM Singapore time. It will be attended by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics' Director-General of Informatics Applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan as well as other notable Indonesian businessmen including Pamitra Wineka, CEO of Tanihub, an agritech startup and Adrian Gilrandy, CEO of PTS.sc., a supply chain startup.

This event is part of the Joint Exhibition & Junction of Startup Landscape in Indonesia or JEJALA ID, a networking event held by the Ministry to help connect startup founders with investors and venture capitalists. The JEJALA ID has already completed the first of its several pre-event roadshows last October 29 for Japan participants.

For more information and to register, please click here: https://jejala.id

The rise of Indonesian tech-startups and MSMEs

The COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the adoption of digital economies as it hampers logistics and face-to-face transactions. This has put the spotlight on tech startups to flourish and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The tech startups in Indonesia have been thriving in recent years even before the pandemic and the rise in e-commerce, agriculture, and logistics have pushed the sectors to scale up. They have been successful in raising funding from major investment groups, attracting interest due to a strong backing and support from the Indonesian government spearheaded by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics.

"As for Indonesian MSMEs, they have all along been an integral part of the economy, making up a staggering 99% of businesses and are responsible for at least 60% of the country's gross domestic product. Amid the pandemic. as people engage more in e-commerce due to physical restrictions brought about by the pandemic, there has been an exponential increase in the need for delivery and logistics-related services mainly being answered by MSMEs," said Semuel.

Indonesian government offers full support to develop digital economy

Indonesia's tech start-ups and MSMEs are now being considered as playing a main part in the country's recovery. As such the Indonesian government has been taking steps to leverage the speed and reach of tech-enabled startups operating in the digital space to build the country's digital economy, with the help of MSMEs.

"Technology will help us, MSMEs, improve business scalability. Through technology, we do not need to invest a lot in infrastructure to serve customers across nations. Moreover, most businesses in Indonesia are still managed conventionally that means they face a lot of inefficiency managing their business. Tech-enabled solutions that can help businesses to grow, will have a huge market opportunity," said Adrian.

Government initiatives that have been rolled out to help MSMEs include allocating US$2.07Billion for ICT development, supporting digital entrepreneurship, enhancing society's digital literacy, and bringing public services online.

To further help MSMEs develop their technological operations, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics has partnered with the Indonesian E-Commerce Association to launch online classes for 2,500 MSMEs from October to December this year.

About the Ministry of Communication and Informatics

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics is the official government agency of Indonesia tasked with formulating and implementing national policies in the field of communication and informatics. It is also responsible for accelerating the distribution of information technology and digital infrastructure so that the public can have efficient access to up-to-date telecommunications and internet networks.

For more information about JEJALA ID as well as the startup industry in Indonesia, visit the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology's website at www.kominfo.go.id.