Indonesian Government Advances in Human Resources to Revive the Country's Five Super-Priority Tourist Destinations

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy announces plans to help the country's pandemic-hit tourism industry back on its feet, starting with the five Super-Priority Tourist Destinations (DSP) in Indonesia.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, and his staff during a review of the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.



Borobudur Temple, one of the UNESCO Cultural Heritage Sites, is located in Magelang Regency, Central Java, Indonesia.



Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, which will hold the Superbike World Championship on 19-21 November.



Beautiful view of Lake Toba, Dairi Regency, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia.

Indonesia's super-priority destinations include Lake Toba in North Sumatera, Borobudur in Central Java, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, and Likupang in North Sulawesi. The revival plans are centralized in these areas due to their unique cultures and natural diversity that are not only attractive for tourist, but also empowering local communities to build a creative economy ecosystem.

The plans focus on capacity building for human resources in the priority destinations. With the changing landscape of the tourism industry during and after the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry seeks to facilitate tourism operators and providers with the necessary skills and training to bolster growth. They are expected to be more creative and innovative, that can help them strengthen the national economic growth and create new jobs in super-priority tourist destinations.

Human resources innovations to revive the tourism industry

The tourism industry is among the most severely affected sector, with a massive decline in international and domestic tourism numbers. The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy revealed that the country's revenue in the tourism sector has declined up to 20.7 billion due to the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

"Since the pandemic hit, many people who relied on their livelihoods from the tourism and creative economy sector lost their jobs. Therefore, innovation is needed, especially in increasing the creativity and competence of human resources in the tourism sector. These are valuable potentials that we need to improve the local economy," said Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

Increasing the "Innovation, Adaptation and Collaboration"-based trainings

The Ministry's primary strategy is to fully support tourism operators and providers in the five Super-Priority Tourism Destination, based on Innovation, Adaptation, and Collaboration. Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to educate individuals in Indonesia's 5 super-priority destinations to be innovative and more skilled in seizing more opportunities.

"Innovation means we are continuously looking for ways to develop the quality and competence of every tourism and hospitality personnel in super-priority tourist destinations. We encourage them to master how tourism trend is changing. Tourists are always looking for new attractions and the trend is now to find something that is more personalized, localized, and customized to cater to their interests. This is why having the right innovation strategy matters in keeping the competitive edge," said Sandiaga.

The Ministry's Adaptation strategy includes several key elements. Particularly in super-priority tourist destinations, the Ministry plans to give tourism operators and providers full support in CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, Environmental Sustainability), as well as digitalization strategies and big data utilization in mapping out various potentials in tourism and creative industry sectors.

The Ministry also plans to push the Collaboration strategy to encourage partnerships and linkages between various tourism industry stakeholders in super-priority tourist destinations, both in the public and private sectors.

"With these strategies and initiatives in place, we're looking forward to accelerating economic recovery and tourism revival in the five super-priority destinations in Indonesia. By supporting our human resources, we are on our way to building the future of world-class tourism in Indonesia that is more sustainable and beneficial for the communities," added Sandiaga.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy innovates various breakthroughs to continually grow the creative industry in Indonesia.

Among them are through programs based on Innovation, Collaboration, and Adaptation as well as campaigns for socializing the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) protocol to all provinces in Indonesia. These various initiatives are expected to help move the national economy positively in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direction for event participants regarding the implementation of safe and comfortable event and tourism implementation for all communities.