Through the National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD) Siberkreasi, the Ministry of Communication and Information is presenting short films targeting Gen Z and millennials.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kemenkominfo) announced the unveiling of a new video campaign with a sharp focus on digital literacy, targeting Gen-Z and Millennials in Indonesian outermost, remote, and underdeveloped (3T) regions. Working in collaboration with the National Digital Literacy Movement (GLND) Siberkreasi, the campaign runs in regional languages and seeks to instill awareness on the importance of digital etiquette and online safety.



Indonesian Government Unveils a New Video Campaign to Reach Young Generation in Indonesia's 3T Areas

According to Rizki Ameliah, Coordinator of Digital Literacy Kemenkominfo, the campaign is designed to engage the Indonesian youth and millennials. "Gen-Z and Millennials are a major part of our digital literacy education target audience; they make up nearly 54% of our country's total population. Meanwhile, since over 43% of Indonesians live in rural areas, it is very important for our campaign to be inclusive of Indonesians living in outermost, remote, and underdeveloped (3T) areas," said Rizki.

Presenting digital literacy with an attractive video content

Targeting Gen Z and millennials from Indonesian 3T regions in East Java such as as Bondowoso, Situbondo, Bangkalan, and Sampang, the video campaign presents a short film in a regional East Javanese language. The short film also explores several issues related to digital literacy, such as online safety, cyber scam, and cyber security.

"Our digital literacy campaign is created using regional language so that we can communicate our messages in a more personalized manner for our target audiences. This is why, for instance, we choose to create the entire movie in the Javanese language. Digital literacy should be a topic that is easy-to-digest, engaging, and impactful to everyone in Indonesia, no matter what their native language is," added Rizki.

Teaching #netiquette and combatting cyberbullying

In the short movie, Siberkreasi addresses serious risks in a digital environment and emphasizes the importance of having critical thinking skills to fend off online hoaxes, cyberbullying, and internet scams, using colloquial humor and clever storytelling.

Online safety and internet etiquette remain a major concern for Indonesian netizens interacting in the digital world. According to a Digital Civility Index, an annual global report that examines civility and online risks exposures among young people and adults, Indonesians are at risk of being victims of internet fraud and online harassment. The report also found that nearly 50% of Indonesians surveyed admitted to having been involved in cyberbullying.

Meanwhile, a recent APJII (Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association) survey revealed that 31,6% of victims of online harassment and scam in Indonesia don't feel empowered to stand up. This is especially prevalent in remote and rural areas, where 38,4% of netizens surveyed admitted a lack of digital experience.

"Through this short movie, we aim to teach Indonesian netizens proper netiquette and encourage them to maintain a pleasant environment online and to feel empowered to protect themselves from online bullying and scam," said Rizki.

The movie, made in collaboration with Racavana Film, is accessible at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9B4lVa6AK4 and is available in the Javanese language with Bahasa Indonesia subtitle.

About The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further the Indonesian people.