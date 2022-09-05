Indonesian Health Minister is HIMSS22 APAC Guest of Honor

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest of honor Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin will commit to digital maturity for his nation at the HIMSS22 APAC Health Conference & Exhibition in September. The fourth most-populous nation in the world is poised to catalyze digital healthcare, and the nation is looking to compete and make its healthcare be the preferred choice in Asia Pacific.

The conference hosted by Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society will welcome attendees from around the world from 26 to 29 Sept. 2022 at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Bali, Indonesia. They will address the next frontier — digital healthcare.

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia recently created a blueprint to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare by 2024, and HIMSS22 APAC will be the venue for professionals to network, forge partnerships and create opportunities to transform healthcare in Indonesia and other Asia-Pacific nations through data and technology.

Sadikin will meet with HIMSS President & CEO Hal Wolf, deliver an address as the event's guest of honor and tour the exhibition floor.

"It is our pleasure to welcome the HIMSS22 APAC Conference and Exhibition, as well as healthcare professionals globally, to join us in Bali as we gather to reimagine how better care, data and connectivity can pave the way for stronger and more resilient health ecosystems," added Sadikin.

HIMSS22 APAC is co-hosted by PERSI (Indonesia Hospitals Association) and supported by KITRAS (Indonesia Digital Medical Community).

