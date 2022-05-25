Indonesian WIR Group Presents A Prototype of the Education World in the Metaverse at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT WIR Asia Tbk (WIR Group), an Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology-based company from Indonesia, is back at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos for the third time after previously joined the Indonesian delegate for WEF in 2019 and 2020. This time, WIR Group presents a prototype that shows what the education world will look like in the metaverse. While the prototype offers Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality experiences for its user, the real application will also involve Artificial Intelligence technology and become part of the metaverse platform currently being developed by WIR Group.



"A visitor to Indonesia Pavilion at the World Economic Forum 2022, Davos, tried out virtual reality technology to interact with the metaverse platform developed by WIR Group"

"We are honored to collaborate again with the Indonesian Ministry of Investment/the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) to host the Indonesia Pavilion at the WEF 2022. Through this opportunity, we will show the advancement of technology, especially digital technology, in Indonesia. We want the world to see a modern Indonesia with a global and futuristic vision," said Michel Budi, President Director of WIR Group.

Michel added, "Through collaboration with CAKAP, an e-learning platform, WIR Group will demonstrate to the WEF delegates and the public how the metaverse technology, developed by Indonesia and for the pride of Indonesia, can make interactive online learning system more engaging and inspiring. We also continue our efforts to ensure O2O (online to offline) integration to create sustainable impacts and benefits."

"We appreciate CAKAP and its strategic efforts to develop a two-way learning and education system using a new and different approach through collaboration with WIR Group. We are optimistic that metaverse technology can drive the development of Indonesian education not only to boost efficiency and create new experiences, but also to realize the mission of creating talents with global competitiveness," said Michel.

Deputy Chairman of BKPM for Investment Promotion, Mr. Nurul Ichwan, added that the metaverse platform presents a multitude of experiences and opportunities unimaginable before. He stressed that the world of education should be at the forefront in the development of this technology. "Thanks to WIR Group's expertise and experiences in the field of AR/VR and AI, the collaboration of WIR Group and CAKAP will make the world of education in Indonesia more interactive and efficient," he concluded.