Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Informatics and Siberkreasi Partner with Spotify to Unveil a New Sports-Themed Podcast Class

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As podcasts have become one of the fastest growing digital platforms in Indonesia, The Ministry of Communication and Informatics (MCI) Republic of Indonesia together with The National Movement of Digital Literacy, Siberkreasi, and Spotify continue their highly-received podcast series by presenting a sports-themed podcast class. This free podcast-specific upskilling program will be held online from March 19th – April 3rd, 2022, and will feature some prominent names in the space.



Podcasts as a Growing Medium in Indonesia

Quoted from Global Web Index (GWI), Indonesia ranks second for the most podcast listeners in the world in the third quarter of 2021, with 35.6% of its internet users tuning in to podcasts every week. Furthermore, the Box2Box network survey in 2020 revealed that sports-themed podcasts are among the most sought-after contents.

"To help nurture this growth, we have identified digital literacy as a key component to ensuring that content creators will have the fundamentals to produce positive digital contents in this space. We believe that our initiatives will help set a solid foundation for the digital content creation industry in the future," said Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, The Ministry's Director General of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Applications.

Latest Series to Target Indonesia's Future Sports Podcasters

As the second series of Kelas Podcast Siberkreasi 2022, the podcast class will explore the fundamentals of making quality audio podcast, with specific applications to creating sports-themed podcasts. The classes will not only target the general public, but also communities and clubs – including sports clubs that are interested in releasing their own sports-themed podcasts.

The first session of the series titled "Pengantar Podcast untuk Olahraga" will be held on Saturday 19 March 2022, featuring Tio Utomo, the Founder of Box2Box Podcast Network as the keynote speaker. The second session, to be held on Sunday 20 March 2022, will further explore the topic in "Tips dan Trik Menjadi Podcaster Olahraga" that will be led by Randy Arbiyantama and Febri Aryadi, hosts of the Retropus podcast.

Furthermore, participants will also be invited to the "Memahami Etika Podcaster di Dunia Olahraga" for the third session that will be held on Saturday 26 March 2022. The fourth session "Modal Komentator Olahraga: Boleh Provokatif Asal Tetap Suportif" will be held on Sunday 27 March 2022.

Sessions 5 and 6 for the series will be held on the first Sunday in the first week of April, which falls on 2nd and 3rdApril 2022. The sessions are titled "Promosi Podcast di Media Sosial" and "Sudah Siap Menjadi Podcaster Olahraga".

Registration can be done online through https://s.id/siniarolahraga . To find out more about other digital literacy activities held by Siberkreasi, visit info.literasidigital.id.

