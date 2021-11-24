Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Informatics Holds the Netizen Fair Digital Literacy in Multiple Cities

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika) and the National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD) Siberkreasi is to hold the Netizen Digital Literacy Fair (LDNF) 2021 event from 23-24 November 2021. The LDNF 2021 is supported by the Governors and Mayors from every city with support and performances from Indonesian bands and artists.

Themed #MakinCakapDigital, LDNF 2021 will be held in a hybrid format simultaneously in multiple cities and districts, inviting numerous guest speakers representing communities, academia, public figures in the field of digital literacy.

Among the speakers attending are Yosi Mokalu, Ndoro Kakung, Novi Kurnia, Digital Literacy Activists, other influencers, and the Heads of the Communication and Informatics department of each city.

The Indonesian government has held the LDNF yearly since 2017 as part of a continuous commitment to improving digital literacy. This year, through Siberkreasi, the government has actively campaigned for #MakinCakapDigital by facilitating gradual and widespread HR training as an essential life and digital literacy skill.

"There are various foundations that can facilitate digital transformation, such as infrastructure, applications, regulations, governance, to the development of supporting technology. However, the key is in #MakinCakapDigital," explained Semuel A. Pangerapan, the General Director of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Applications.

From educational programs to appreciation events

LDNF 2021 features a variety of events. The "Netizen Talks" program, for example, will provide a variety of classes designed to hone digital skills such as tips and tricks for making Podcasts, Animations, Public Speaking classes, and digital content creation classes taught by leading experts.

Meanwhile, the "Ngobrolin Literasi Digital" program invites practitioners and public figures to discuss the importance of the four pillars of digital literacy and their relevance for the Indonesian context and it's 202 million internet users.

LDNF 2021 will also be animated with Stand-Up Comedy, Live Music, and various games with attractive prizes. There will also be an Siberkreasi Awards event recognising high-flyers who have produced creative and inspirational content in different categories following completion of their courses.

High enthusiasm from participants

Throughout 2021, under the #MakinCakapDigital campaign, Siberkreasi and Kemenfominfo have launched more than 200 digital literacy programs in the form of webinars, workshops, training, and expert discussions. To date, 12.5 million people from 514 districts and cities in 34 provinces in Indonesia have taken part in the events, indicating the public's high interest to dive deeper into digital skills and competencies.

"The public's interest in this campaign stems from Siberkreasi's inclusion of competent and interesting speakers, including public figures, experts and professional practitioners who are successful in their fields," explained Semuel. "LDNF 2021 is the culmination of the #MakinCakapDigital campaign, and through this event, we want to reach more Netizen Asyik (Fun Netizens) in Indonesia."

More information about the LDNF 2021 event series can be accessed at http://info.literasidigital.id/ and social media accounts @siberkreasi.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics

The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kemenkominfo), through the Directorate General of Informatics Application (Aptika), has the main function of disseminating and developing the digital infrastructure to accelerate digital transformation in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics collaborates with the National Movement for Digital Literacy Siberkreasi to socialize and provide provide education in digital literacy to the public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to improve the nation's capabilities and advance Indonesia as a nation.