JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika) and Siberkreasi in collaboration with Solidarity Action of Onward Indonesia Cabinet Era Organization (OASE-KIM) initiate the Better Digitally Literate Women event as a part of National Digital Literacy Program to elevate the digital literacy of Indonesian women.



Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics and OASE-KIM Inspire Indonesian Women to be Critical in Combating Hoaxes

The Better Digitally Literate Women event will be held on 16 March 2022 and explore the topic of "Cek Dulu, Cek Sekarang, Agar Terlindungi Dari Hoaks". This online event will feature three renowned guest speakers in digital-literacy movement, including Nicholas Saputra (Public Figure), Eko Septiaji (Mafindo), and Prita Laura (Ex-Journalist/Communications Practitioner).

Hoax as a Digital Threat

From 273.9 million Indonesians, more than 200 million of them now have internet access. The internet makes it very easy for us to retrieve endless stream of information through the swipe of our fingers.

However, a research conducted by Katadata Insight Center in 2021, 11.9% of respondents admitted that they still spread hoaxes (increasing 0.7% from 2020), and most of them spread hoaxes because they shared the information without thinking whether it is accurate or a hoax.

"We provide various digital literacy trainings based on the 4 main pillars, namely digital skills, digital culture, digital ethics, and digital trustworthiness. Until 2021, the digital literacy program reached more than 12 million people in 514 districts/cities in 34 provinces throughout Indonesia," as uttered by Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the Director of Information Applications of the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Women's Role in Digital Literacy

Interestingly, 2021 National Digital Literacy Survey Index unveils that the percentage of women who use internet turns out to be higher than men, sitting at 56.6%. This figure simply indicates that Indonesian women have been exposed with access to technology and currently experience digital migration and transformation.

Furthermore, according to 2021 National Digital Literacy Survey Index, the primary source that is used to clarify hoaxes other than the internet itself is family members. Therefore, mothers, wives, children, and even grandmothers play a very crucial role in safeguarding other family members from being deceived by wave of hoaxes.

"Women play a crucial role in shaping the character of a nation as they not only build themselves and their families, but also the society and the country. Families and nations are strong and empowered when the women in it are strong and intelligent. Thus, it is important for women to be adaptive to the dynamic information technology growth and take advantage of the opportunities to flourish and contribute to the path towards Indonesia Digital Nation," as explained by Semuel.

Register the Better Digitally Literate Women event online through https://s.id/mcdoase1603 . For more information on other digital-literacy events, please follow @siberkreasi on social media and visit info.literasidigital.id.

About The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further the Indonesian people.