Through the National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD) Siberkreasi, the ministry initiated a weeklong series of online training and workshops for SMEs.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics recently launched a weeklong program to accelerate SMEs' digitalization. Under the National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD) Siberkreasi, the training and workshop series offer SME-specific approaches in digital marketing, pricing, profit objectives, social media, and product branding.



Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Informatics Pushes for SMEs Digital Literacy Amid the Pandemic

Speakers line-up include 12 top Indonesian industry experts, digital marketing specialists, entrepreneurs, content creators, and business coaches such as Septian Bramandita, Christina Lie, Christian Sugiono, Dr. Tirta, and Dennis Adhiswara. The online program, called PPKM (Pekan Pelaku UKM) or SMEs Week, is set to run daily from September 3-10, 2021.

In Indonesia, SMEs account for 99% of existing business enterprises and employ over 97% of the workforce. However, many had to suffer a pandemic-induced loss due to lockdown and restrictions. Nearly 88% of Indonesian SMEs ran out of capital for business continuity, and 60% had reduced their workforce.

"The onset of the pandemic has highlighted the importance for SMEs to embrace a digital transformation process to keep their business afloat and resilient. Indonesia has one of the largest online consumers base in the world to tap into, ranking 4th on internet users' numbers," said Semuel A. Pangerapan, Directorate General of Informatics Applications.

However, despite high internet penetration, Indonesia's digital literacy remains at its early stages. Out of 60 million SMEs in Indonesia, only 16% of them have adopted digitalization. The nation is also ranked last in Digital Civility Index Report among other ASEAN countries due to its vulnerability to hoaxes, cyber-crime, and online fraud cases.

As such, digital literacy is imperative in Indonesia's growing digital environment. The Ministry's online program SMEs Week, designed to improve SMEs' digital literacy and facilitate their digital transition with necessary skillset. In the first four days, the event has managed to attract over 3000 participants, both from the general public and SMEs in Indonesia.

The event lasts until September 10, 2021. Interested participants can sign up for the program at https://s.id/UMKMCakapDigital .

Highlights of this month's GNLD Siberkreasi events:

More digital literacy programs carried out by the National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD) Siberkreasi are also available for the Indonesian public. Over 200 free online events are conducted weekly and discussions surrounding Indonesia's digital literacy can also be followed through https://event.literasidigital.id/ .

In addition to PPKM, one of the ongoing digital literacy events is Creating Animation from Home, or a digital literacy education program targeting aspiring digital content creators in Indonesia. Consisting of eight online classes, the event is conducted by 16 experienced content creators in Indonesia, such as Faza Meonk, Nurfadli M, Jasmine Surkatty, and Hendranto. Each participant will get new insights about simple animation techniques, from basic materials to animation production and publications. This event is held every Saturday and Sunday during September 2021.

Please visit s.id/belajaranimasi to register for the Creating Animation from Home event.

About The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure in a bid to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the wider public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further the Indonesian people.