Indosat Ooredoo and Snap Collaborate to Accelerate the Use of Augmented Reality in Indonesia

As part of the partnership, Indosat Ooredoo and Snap will launch multiple AR specific programs to empower and engage Indonesians, and develop advertising opportunities for local brands

Indosat Ooredoo introduces iAds, an advertising service that is aimed at helping brands with innovative digital advertising opportunities such as Snapchat Ads

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indosat Ooredoo and Snap expand their partnership to accelerate the adoption of augmented reality (AR) in Indonesia. Through this strategic move, Indosat Ooredoo and Snap aim to drive innovation within the field of AR, while empowering creativity and engagement amongst IM3 Ooredoo users, Snapchatters, and brands.

Over the next year, Indosat Ooredoo and Snapchat will launch several programs to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds with AR, and bring communities and businesses closer together despite the pandemic. Some of these programs include the launch of an AR Creator Fund, opening the door to fund opportunities for Indonesian creatives working in augmented reality. This program will include webinars, competitions, and potential job opportunities for participants. In addition, Snap plans to launch a new AR Lens each week for Indosat Ooredoo subscribers; while Indosat Ooredoo will provide subscribers data offers for new Snapchat users on their plans enabling them to maximize their engagement with AR experiences on the platform.

As part of this partnership, Indosat Ooredoo has also been appointed as an authorized sales representative for Snap to manage advertising opportunities for the Snapchat platform in Indonesia.

Digital transformation and augmented reality

As the penetration of the internet continues to grow, and as people continue to shelter in their homes, they are increasingly turning to digital behaviors across every aspect of their lives, including communication, commerce, entertainment and learning. This has accelerated the digital transformation across many businesses. With digital transformation continuing to become a key focus, Indosat Ooredoo will support brands to leverage AR as a medium of marketing and promotion for their products.Director and Chief Operating Officer of Indosat Ooredoo, Vikram Sinha said "Indosat Ooredoo is committed to bringing the most innovative digital experiences to people in Indonesia by teaming up with world leaders in this space. We're delighted to announce this collaboration with Snap to empower the creativity of Indonesian developers and designers and help brands to harness the potential of AR to engage customers and transform industries. We believe that an exciting digital future lies ahead and Indosat Ooredoo is committed to empowering young people to compete on the world stage by collaborating with Snap to build a thriving augmented reality ecosystem in Indonesia. We are also pleased to introduce iAds to our enterprise customers, positioned as an innovative digital marketing channel to help create awareness and generate sales leads for their brand."

The Snapchat Generation: Bridging creativity and technology

The Snapchat Generation - millennials and Gen Z - is mobile native and they prefer to use technology for as many tasks as possible. They are more than twice as likely as people who don't use Snapchat to communicate with pictures over words. They use augmented reality every day, spending on average more than 250 million minutes engaging with AR Lenses to express themselves and explore the world around them.

Managing Director, International Markets at Snap Inc, Nana Murugesan said "We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Indosat Ooredoo to build on the momentum we are seeing in Indonesia. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Augmented reality allows our community to discover and experience the world around them in new and immersive ways. With this increasing engagement, we are also focusing on our growing community of Lens creators as well as extending the capabilities of our AR platform. We continue to invest in Lens Studio, our desktop application for creating augmented reality experiences. With Lens Studio, we are making the AR creation process easier, while simultaneously providing more sophisticated tools in order to unlock the creativity of our Indonesian community and brands."

