Indosat Ooredoo Partners with Ericsson to Transform Its Digital Customer Experience using Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform (DMP)

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indosat Ooredoo (IDX:ISAT), Indonesia's leading digital telecommunications company, has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Digital Monetization Platform (DMP) transforming its business support systems (BSS) with Ericsson Digital BSS to deliver a fully digitized customer experience.

In this partnership, Ericsson's Digital Monetization Platform will support Indosat Ooredoo's digital transformation journey and boost its competitive edge by delivering personalized product offerings to its customers and enabling monetization of 5G, IoT and digital services for both consumers and enterprises.

Ericsson's Digital Monetization Platform provides comprehensive support for charging, billing, order management and catalog capabilities for a digital operator. Catalog Manager will enable Indosat Ooredoo Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business services with digitized product lifecycle management. Order Care will bring consistent omnichannel product experience for Indosat Ooredoo customers. Charging and billing will enable real time rating and monetization of dynamic and personalized plans.

The Digital Monetization Platform includes open APIs and enables a micro services architecture which support speedy integration of new channels and services. It will enable business agility through DevOps for new services design, orchestration and monetization.

Medhat Elhusseiny, Chief Technology and Information Officer Indosat Ooredoo said: "The digital transformation of our BSS using DMP will enable micro-services architecture and simplify our business processes which will help us to focus more on digital service excellence. DMP will provide personalized product offering and flexible integration of third-party services which will enable our customers to enjoy our new services more quickly and efficiently. This partnership will drive agility and innovation to continue enhancing our customer experience for both consumers and enterprises."

Jerry Soper, Country Head of Ericsson Indonesia, said: "This new partnership strengthens the long-standing collaboration between Ericsson and Indosat Ooredoo in Indonesia. Ericsson's Digital Monetization Platform will empower Indosat Ooredoo to monetize assets while meeting customer demands with new offers and enable flexibility to meet market demands, We are pleased to support Indosat Ooredoo in this transformation journey to outpace competition with faster time to market for new offers and reduce cost for streamlined operations and cost- efficient solutions."

In Indonesia, Indosat Ooredoo and Ericsson have a long-standing technology and services partnership covering 2G, 3G, 4G and more recently, live 5G trials. As a global ICT leader, Ericsson's solutions provide access to continuous technology upgrades and improvements for customers worldwide.

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX: ISAT), member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world. The Company reported 60.4 million mobile customers as of 9M 2020 and operates 59,969 4G BTS covers nearly 90% of population.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

