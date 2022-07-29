Industrial AI Startup OnePredict Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Advanced Manufacturing 50 List

Named as the first S. Korean AI company to feature in Predictive Maintenance category

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePredict, a South Korean industrial AI-based facility predictive maintenance (PdM) solution company, was named CB Insights' first-annual AM 50 ranking, showcasing the 50 most promising private advanced manufacturing companies in the world.

"This initial cohort of the AM 50 includes a wide range of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. Collectively, they are working on everything from factory analytics and artificial intelligence to industrial internet of things cybersecurity," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "We're excited to watch the companies on this year's list continue to grow and further create operational efficiencies that will have meaningful impact across industries."

Byeng Youn, Chief Executive Officer of OnePredict, stated that "…I'm exceptionally proud to announce that our endeavor to develop advanced solutions that will bring safety, efficiency, and sustainability to manufacturers, has been recognized worldwide. As manufacturing innovation is a significant task that is being focused on globally, we will keep combining AI technologies with the voices of industrial customers to deliver products that can generate extensive values for the overall industry."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 6,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

OnePredict, an industrial AI-based software solution startup established in 2016, has been specifically recognized within the Predictive Maintenance category. Their flagship "digital twin" solution, GuardiOne®, provides a high-accuracy diagnosis of the health status of various key industrial facilities and predicts failures in advance through the company's unique algorithm. Securing top-tier customers in multiple industries such as high-tech manufacturing, energy generation, petrochemicals, and utilities, the company is currently leading the country's industrial AI industry.

About GuardiOne®

GuardiOne® is an industrial AI-based software solution that analyzes industrial big data (noise, vibration, electric current, and temperature signals, etc.) generated by key industrial facilities to diagnose asset health, predict potential failures, and estimate the remaining lifetime of assets. GuardiOne® focuses on minimizing downtime and unnecessary maintenance costs that are inevitably caused by existing rule-based management in core industrial facility environments that deal with turbomachinery, motors, and bearings to improve equipment utilization.

About OnePredict

OnePredict provides an industrial AI-based solution of predictive analytics software for industrial applications. Analyzing industrial data based on a unique algorithm that combines the depth of domain knowledge and a rich set of available data, the company has successfully delivered some of the most challenging projects that extend across customers in manufacturing, energy, power distribution, oil and gas, and semiconductor industries. OnePredict is growing as a global leader in industrial AI by introducing the GuardiOne® solution that provides innovative facility diagnostic insights derived from high-level technology and rich industrial know-hows. For more information, please visit the official website (onepredict.ai).

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients can manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process with CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.