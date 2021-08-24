Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Borrows Experience of EU Experts to Explore New Business Opportunities in Solar Energy Circular Economy

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 24 August 2021 - The lifespan of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels can reach 30 years, if not properly disposed of, it is expected that the cumulative amount of global solar module waste will reach 8 million tons by 2030. How to incorporate waste solar modules into the circular economic model is a major issue. With the support of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) innovated the "Easy-Dismantled PV Module" and reinvented the solar module. ITRI introduced easy-to-dismantle materials and new structure designs in the upstream manufacturing end of the solar module value chain, enabling the complete dismantling of waste solar panels, greatly increasing the value of solar module recycling.









The redesign of PV module can toward the net-zero and truly renewable energy future.

To further introduce the new technology to the international market, ITRI will hold the "Approaching to Green More: Easy-Dismantled PV Module" webinar on September 16th (Thu), 2021, to analyze EU solar panel recycling trends and opportunities for innovative technologies to enter the international market. The webinar has invited Dr. Frank Lenzmann of the Energy research Centre of the Netherlands to share his experiences and discuss the life cycle of solar PV modules and how to solve the latest environmental challenges.

In addition, the ITRI Material and Chemical Research Laboratories will also share the research and development spirit behind the innovation of the Easy-Dismantled PV Module that retains the high conversion efficiency of the PV panel. The webinar also invited high profile listed companies from Taiwan to share the latest PV panel material trends. San Fang Chemical Industry and United Renewable Energy will discuss thermoplastic sealing film technology and trends in the manufacturing capacity of the Easy-Dismantled PV Module. Through this event we hope to unite global companies in availing new technologies and creating industry momentum, developing competitive advantages and becoming future partners. We welcome all of you to join us online!

Event webpage: https://easy-pv-module.itri.org.tw/







