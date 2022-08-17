Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s Asia Pacific Energy and Natural Resources Summit

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst massive global change, long-established energy and commodity flows are in turmoil, and trade balances are shifting. Asian markets are feeling the pressure of geopolitical rifts, supply chain risks and rising costs, which are all reshaping the energy transition.



Join Wood Mackenzie’s expert analysts, as well as leaders from across the industry, to hear how governments, companies and investors can successfully navigate the challenges ahead at its flagship Asia Pacific (APAC) Energy & Natural Resources Summit on September 13.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from SENEX Energy, BHP and Barclays, the hybrid in-person and virtual conference provides the opportunity to connect with top renewable developers and utilities, transmission operators, energy regulatory bodies, investment entities, policy-makers, entrepreneurs, regulators and technology providers across the APAC region.

Key themes on the agenda include:

The Role of Metals in the Transition – Underpinning or Undermining Progress?

Navigating the Energy Crisis – Policy, Financing and Opportunities Amid Record Prices

China, India and The New Energy Disorder

Women in Energy and Metals and Mining – A Just Transition in Asia Pacific

Achieving Net Zero in APAC – Are We Backing the Right Technologies?



The Energy & Natural Resources Summit will hear from leading experts from across the industry including:

Ian Davies, Managing Director & CEO, SENEX Energy

Michiel Hovers, Group Sales and Marketing Officer, BHP

Cynthia Lim, Group Economist & Manager Market Analysis, South32

Isabelle de Lovinfosse, COP26 Team Lead, British High Commission

Achal Sondhi, VP of Growth, APAC, Fluenc e

Wei Lynn Tan, Head of Sustainable Investment, Barclays

Ben Arnott, Managing Director, Head of Energy Finance and Advisory South East Asia Société Générale



To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie’s flagship Energy & Natural Resources Summit APAC, or for further information, please click on this link.

ENDS



Wood Mackenzie Event Health & Safety Guidelines/Policies

Wood Mackenzie is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all event participants. Our decisions and preventive measures will be guided by the requirements and recommendations of the local health authorities. We are working with the event venue on implementing preventive measures to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 at the event. Preventive measures include:

Attestation of vaccination from all Wood Mackenzie employees and event attendees

Masks are strongly encouraged by all event participants at all times

Enhanced sanitization of meeting and exhibit spaces

Extra venue space to allow for social distancing in meeting space

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the meeting and exhibit spaces

Masks and testing kits will be available if needed

The responsibility for a safe and healthy event environment is shared among the event organiser, venues and every participant. All participants are expected to adhere to and abide by the safety precautions Verisk is implementing to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

As part of your responsibilities, you should not attend this event if you:

Are experiencing, or within the 10 days prior, have experienced signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Have traveled to any high COVID-risk area in the last 10 days

Believe that you may have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not yet cleared as non-contagious by the health care team responsible for your treatment.

Conference attendees should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are asked to contact the Wood Mackenzie events team at events@woodmac.com if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 within 2 days after the event. Should any positive cases be reported, Wood Mackenzie will communicate this information to all registered participants. Any private health or personal data received by Wood Mackenzie will be treated as confidential.

*All Wood Mackenzie policies are subject to change. A notification will be sent to all registered attendees if changes are made.

About Wood Mackenzie:

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie

WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

About Verisk:

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global issues including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

For further speaking and programme enquiries, please contact Wood Mackenzie’s Events team: Julia O’Hegarty - Content Producer E:julia.o'hegarty@woodmac.com T: +44 7771 547086 Julie Mayeras - Senior Manager, Event Marketing E: julie.mayeras@woodmac.com T: +44 330 174 1913 Ely Chirayath – Senior Manager, Event Operations E: estrelita.chirayath@woodmac.com T: +65 9720 2296 Media enquiries: Mark Thomton Mark.thomton@woodmac.com and +1 630 881 6885