INEOS Styrolution advances China's circular economy target through collaboration with GER to produce Terluran ECO GP-22

New collaboration will yield fully recyclable ABS grades with equivalent properties with INEOS Styrolution's virgin general purpose ABS GP-22

Grades with 50% or 70% recycled content is now available as a drop-in solution for customers in the Chinese market

Advances China's targets towards closed loop recycling and reduced plastic waste

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, today announces the signing of its collaboration with GER, a world-leading waste recycling enterprise based in China's Jiangxi province, to produce high quality virgin-like ABS grades with up to 70% recycled content at commercial scale for the Chinese market.



The collaboration enables INEOS Styrolution to better serve its customers by offering shorter lead times and improve supply stability for its products and services in China.

INEOS Styrolution will integrate GER's post-consumer recycled electrical and electronic waste into state-of-the-art recycling ABS formulations.

The two recycled ABS grades, Terluran® ECO GP-22 MR50 and Terluran® ECO GP-22 MR70, contain 50 and 70 percent of recycled post-consumer waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), respectively and are available in standard black. Both grades are now available in commercial quantities as a drop-in solution, ideal for applications across a wide range of industries including Household, Electronics, Packaging, Toys, Sports and Leisure.

Alexandre Audouard, Vice President Standard Polymers Asia-Pacific, says "The collaboration with GER is a step in the right direction in establishing a circular economy for styrenics and achieve China's 2060 net zero emissions targets. These new grades allows us to take advantage of the amazing properties of styrenics while considerably reducing the impact on the environment and on our future generations".

Mr. Yufei Qin, Chairman, GER, comments "We share the vision with INEOS Styrolution to turn plastic waste into valuable resources instead of letting it end up in landfills. This partnership brings together GER's fully integrated recycling capabilities with INEOS Styrolution's manufacturing expertise and innovative capabilities to produce the best recycled ABS grades, without sacrificing product properties nor performance when compared to virgin material".

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2020, sales were at 4 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

