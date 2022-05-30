INEOS Styrolution equips Roborock's new range of flagship products with various Novodur grades

Novodur ® grades selected for use in Roborock's new range of robot vacuum cleaner (sweeping and mopping) and smart cordless dual scrubber

GUANGZHOU, China, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has today announced that Novodur® has been selected by Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd. (Roborock), to be used for its new G10 robot vacuum cleaner (sweeping & mopping) and U10 smart cordless dual scrubber. Founded in 2014, Roborock is a scientific and technologically innovative hardware research and development enterprise.



Roborock’s new G10 robot vacuum cleaner (sweeping & mopping) and U10 smart cordless dual scrubber using INEOS Styrolution’s Novodur® grades (image courtesy of Roborock, 2022)

Novodur® is INEOS Styrolution's brand of specialty acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) copolymers. The product line contains grades with a well-balanced mix of properties, including good impact strength, dimensional stability and heat resistance. It is easy to process and gives a high aesthetic colourful surface appearance. This versatile product line is also available pre-coloured and contains products with many unique features to fit the most demanding applications across industries including household, electronics, automotive, medical and construction.

A design engineer for Roborock China, says "The performance of Novodur grades fits exactly our requirements, enabling us to better realise manufacturing advantages with our new range of robot vacuum cleaner (sweeping & mopping) and smart cordless dual scrubber. We also appreciate INEOS Styrolution's outstanding reputation, excellent customer service, consistent product quality and supply stability."

"We are very excited to be able to work with such a young, dynamic and innovative company such as Roborock," comments James Wang, Industry Lead for Household & Electronics, Asia Pacific, INEOS Styrolution. "We look forward to deepening this partnership, providing our innovative materials for their future range of products and driving success together with Roborock."

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2021, sales were at 6 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

