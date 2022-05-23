INEOS STYROLUTION INTRODUCES NEW STYROLUTION PS ECO GRADE IN ASIA

Styrolution ® PS ECO 260 MR85: New PS ECO grade with the same properties as virgin HIPS (High-impact Polystyrene) equivalent

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has today announced the introduction of its new Styrolution® PS ECO 260 MR85 grade containing mechanically recycled post-consumer waste. This grade is available across markets in Asia at commercial scale with immediate effect.



The new Styrolution PS ECO 260 MR85 contains 85 percent recycled post-consumer content from waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). It offers identical mechanical properties as virgin HIPS equivalent, including very good mechanical performance, consistency and high fluidity, making it an excellent drop-in solution for application developers in the household and electronics industries.

Produced at INEOS Styrolution's Foshan site in China, this new grade is currently available in standard black and grey, and in commercial quantities to customers across Asia.

HyoungJoon Kim, Polystyrene Business Director APAC, comments: "We are very pleased to be able to offer our high-quality recycled PS grade to our customers in Asia, helping them reduce their carbon footprint and achieving their sustainability goals."

Johnson Lin, Research Development Centre & Technical Service Director APAC, adds: "We are very excited to introduce our first recycled PS grade produced here in Asia. This new grade can be used without any change in our customers' processes or equipment, making it a convenient drop-in solution for our customers."

K fair in Düsseldorf, Germany , October 19-26, 2022 : hall 6/ booth 6D28

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2021, sales were at 6 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit http://www.ineos-styrolution.com/index.html

