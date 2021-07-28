Terluran® ECO GP-22 MR50: A mechanical post-consumer recycling (PCR) ABS grade with a PCR content of 50%

Terluran® ECO GP-22 MR50: Combines easy-flow, high impact resistance and heat distortion with high quality surface finish

Terluran® ECO GP-22 MR50: Supports TUPLUS in achieving its recycling and CO 2 reduction targets

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has announced today that TUPLUS, a high-end manufacturer and designer of stylish, functional luggage, has selected Terluran® ECO GP-22 MR50. The new product will help advance the company's efforts in reducing carbon footprint of its products and promoting a more environmentally conscious mode of travelling.



INEOS Styrolution’s Terluran® ECO GP-22 MR50 used in TUPLUS’s new range of travel luggage (image courtesy of TUPLUS, 2021)

Terluran ECO GP-22 MR50 is a fully recyclable ABS grade containing 50 percent of recycled post-consumer waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), with properties on par with INEOS Styrolution's virgin general purpose ABS GP-22. It combines easy-flow, high impact resistance and heat distortion with high quality surface finish, making it a material of choice for applications across a wide range of industries including Household, Electronics, Packaging, Toys, Sports and Leisure.

Ms. Jing Jiang, President, TUPLUS China says, "The performance and availability of Terluran ECO GP-22 MR50 as a drop-in solution exactly meets our requirements and enables us to achieve our company's recycling and CO 2 reduction targets. We also appreciate INEOS Styrolution's local production capabilities, ensuring shorter lead times and better supply stability of its products and services."

"We are really pleased to be able to work with such a dynamic company like TUPLUS," comments Alexandre Audouard, Vice President Standard Polymers Asia-Pacific. "We are fully committed to continue providing TUPLUS with the best material solutions in the future and fulfilling its ambitions in the travel luggage industry."

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2020, sales were at 4 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

