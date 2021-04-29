INEX Innovate commended by global business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan with their Singapore Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Frost & Sullivan's research and analysis of the 2021 life sciences industry, Frost & Sullivan presents INEX Innovate with the 2021 Singapore Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of The Year (Clinical Laboratories) award for Excellence in Best Practices.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as customer service, leadership, technological innovation, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

INEX Innovate is well-recognised within the maternal-fetal medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology community as a solutions provider for women's health. Over the years, INEX has continued to work in tandem with global centres of research excellence, internationally renowned molecular diagnostic companies and healthcare providers to better improve the testing landscape for women. INEX's versatility was also exhibited when it made the pivot towards COVID-19 testing, in an effort to contribute towards the testing capacity in Singapore.

Dr. Milind Sabnis, Director of Healthcare at Frost & Sullivan said "In a position to offer much-needed precision healthcare solutions for women, INEX Innovate delivers industry-leading technological advancements founded on its expertise in identifying and addressing clinically unmet needs within the feto-maternal and oncology landscape. The company's support in battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore highlights its unique value and passion for improving the population's health. This vertically integrated company owns the internationally recognised iGene Laboratory, which offers a range of unique and clinically valuable molecular diagnostic testing services. As such, INEX has registered an overall solid performance in 2020."

"On behalf of the entire team at INEX Innovate and iGene Laboratory, we are delighted to have been recognised by global industry expert Frost & Sullivan for our entrepreneurial spirit with the award of Singapore Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of The Year," said INEX CEO Kane Black. "As a young company, we have come a long way within a short span none of which would have been possible without the great team work, dedication, commitment and support of the entire INEX team. I am very proud to have a team consisting of some of the most talented in the sector."

About INEX Innovate:

Spun out from the National University of Singapore (NUS), INEX Innovate is Asia's first Women's Life Science Health Innovations group. Founded by veteran maternal foetal medicine specialists, INEX is uniquely positioned to identify and address clinically unmet needs within the women's and foetal health landscape. Backed by institutional investors, INEX focuses on developing and translating technologies that aim to deliver precision health care for women in Asia.

INEX has a broad commercial portfolio of validated tests in prenatal health, ovarian and breast cancers, and more than 45 key patents through its wholly-owned subsidiary, iGene Laboratory INEX operates astate of the art College of American Pathologist Accredited Next Generation Sequencing Laboratory that provides diagnostic testing, CRO and COVID-19 testing services.

In 2020, INEX was a finalist in the Business Transformation of the Year award category at the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore Annual Business Awards in recognition of its efforts in launching new technologies and pivoting towards COVID-19 testing to support Singapore's battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The company also received the Frost & Sullivan 'Singapore Clinical Laboratories in Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award' in 2021.

INEX Innovate is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

About Frost & Sullivan:

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.