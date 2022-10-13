Infineon to drive Asia’s innovation ecosystems with VinFast and LG Sciencepark; key initiatives with startups include sustainability solutions





Celebrating innovations at OktoberTech™ Asia Pacific (from left): Ms. Yan Huey Miin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific, Infineon; Mr. Bernd Hops, Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Policy, Infineon; Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operations Officer, Infineon; Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State of Sustainability and the Environment, and Ministry of Transport; Mr. Chua Chee Seong, President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Infineon; and Mr. Christoph Hallier, Deputy Head of Mission and Chargé d'affaires, German Embassy in Singapore.



About OktoberTech™

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 October 2022 - Infineon Technologies (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced at OktoberTech™ Asia Pacific collaborations with Vietnam smart electric car maker VinFast and LG Group's research and development hub LG Sciencepark to drive Asia's innovation ecosystem."As a market leader in power and IoT systems, Infineon aims to innovate with our key partners to continue making life easier, safer and greener," said Chee Seong Chua, President and Managing Director, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific. "Today marks the expansion of Infineon's innovation ecosystem beyond Singapore and Malaysia. With our new innovation partners based in South Korea and Vietnam, Infineon is shaping a sustainable future by driving solutions for decarbonization and digitalization in Asia."At the core of these partnerships are semiconductors that enable efficient energy management, smart mobility, and secure and seamless communications in a connected world. The communities of creators, manufacturers and startups will leverage Infineon's hardware solutions including sensors, microcontrollers, actuators, and secured connectivity to create new solutions or to power emerging technologies that address today's biggest challenges.VinFast and Infineon will establish a joint application center in Hanoi in the first quarter of 2023. The VinFast Infineon Competence Center will accelerate the co-development of future solutions for smart mobility such as the next-generation electric drive train for electric vehicle platforms.LG Sciencepark and Infineon will identify and support promising startups who are looking to commercialize or scale their solutions in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Both parties will support startups with access to business partners, office space (in the Infineon Co-Innovation Space in Singapore or the Superstart Lab in LG Sciencepark located in South Korea), mentorship, technical support, and assistance in expanding their existing markets.In Singapore, a startup from South Korea, Deep-In-Sight, and five local startups, Datakrew, Extend My Runway, Flow Tech, Tack One and WeavAir, have been confirmed at Infineon's Co-Innovation Space. More than just a workspace, this is a year-long commitment backed by technologies, expertise, and guidance from Infineon in Singapore and around the world to help startups fast-track their product development for commercialization.Hashtag: #Decarbonization #Digitalization #OktoberTech #Sustainability #Infineon

OktoberTech™ is Infineon's global event format, aimed at demonstrating how future technology can drive decarbonization and digitalization. Hosted in areas with vibrant innovation ecosystems, OktoberTech™ brings together startups, business leaders and experts.



About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September) and is one of the ten largest semiconductor companies worldwide.



Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com .



Follow us: Twitter – Facebook – LinkedIn



