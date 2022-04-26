Infineon's new Battery Management ICs offer excellent measurement performance and enable optimized battery lifetime

MUNICH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduces a new family of battery management ICs, including TLE9012DQU and TLE9015DQU. The ICs enable an optimized solution for battery cell monitoring and balancing. Combining excellent measurement performance with the highest application robustness, the new battery management ICs are a competitive system-level solution for battery modules, cell-to-pack and cell-to-car battery topologies. The devices are suitable for a wide range of industrial, consumer and automotive applications such as mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV). Additional applications include energy storage systems and battery management systems for electric two- and three-wheelers.



The new battery management ICs from Infineon enable an optimized solution for battery cell monitoring and balancing. They combine excellent measurement performance with the highest application robustness.

"With the TLE9012DQU and TLE9015DQU, Infineon achieves an important milestone and completes its battery management system offering", says Finn Felsberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager Automotive Power Integration and Supply at Infineon. "Customers benefit from the interoperability of Infineon's components as well as from the broad software offering. As a result, development efforts can be minimized and time to market can be reduced."

The new battery management ICs can be used in safety relevant applications: the automotive BMS solutions meet safety requirements up to ASIL-D and are ISO26262 compliant. Furthermore, these products are optimized to work together with the AURIX™ family of microcontrollers and functional safety capable power management ICs thanks to the Complex Device Driver. This provides a full solution for voltage and temperature sensing, as well as balancing and communication across a variety of battery solutions.

Based on Infineon's state-of-the-art technologies, the multichannel battery monitoring and balancing system IC TLE9012DQU is capable of performing highly accurate voltage measurements for state of charge (SoC) and state of health (SoH) calculation – the key requirements for any battery management system. In addition, the device is an ASIL-D compliant monitoring and balancing IC designed for lithium-ion battery packs. It can be controlled directly by a microcontroller via UART or via an isolated UART interface with the new TLE9015DQU iso-UART transceiver IC.

The design of the TLE9012DQU is based on a parallel ADC architecture. This enables high accuracy through 16-bit DS ADC technology, excellent noise rejection through high internal oversampling, and advanced sync-on-sample at less than 10 µs across an entire battery pack. Additionally, dependence on external components for end-of-life accuracy can be reduced, if not eliminated.

The TLE9015DQU is a battery monitoring transceiver IC designed for connecting several TLE9012DQU devices in a daisy chain inside a Li-Ion battery. This device uses its two UART and Iso-UART interface pairs to support ring communication, improving the cost efficiency of the system. By integrating an error management unit including several inputs and outputs programmable on each TLE9012DQU, the module also enables bidirectional information flow.

Availability

TLE9012DQU and TLE9015DQU are both released and available for use in production designs. More information is available at https://www.infineon.com/bmsic.

More information about Infineon's contribution to energy efficiency: www.infineon.com/green-energy