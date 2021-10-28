InfinitBNB ($IBNB) set to launch the World’s Most Unique Tokenomics on the BSC

The infinitBNB (IBNB) team announces its unique project.

The infinitBNB (IBNB) team has announced a unique tokenomics and utility use case project that is second to none in the industry. infinitBNB is yet to demonstrate building use-case tokenomics for the Cryptocurrency industry, heading to create in the future a new DEX in the BSC ecosystem

The team will partner the token with the elite crypto influencers to gain a lot of hype and allowing holders to earn more passive income than ever

The target ahead for infinitBNB

According to the infinitBNB leadership, South America and Asia are the next target audience after launching in US Markets, where there's a potential for millions of users that can help boost the token's popularity and acceptance.

The influencers and holders can also benefit from the tons of incentives on the platform that can help then assuage the economic pain occasioned by the global pandemic. How? Well just by HOLDING the tokenomics the rebase model will increase the token price

In its Whitepaper, the infinitBNB team highlights

They include the infinitBNB token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with advance protocol buy-back burn and a new Rebase system, also a Locked vault platform which is a decentralized application that adds Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features to other tokens on the BSC. Also they will be rewarding FREE NFT to their most loyal holders

PinkSale Launchpad

A decentralized presale for infinitBNB that helps them to market their works, secure funding and locked liquidity, you can look them in www.pinksale.finance

The token's launchpad will be public in the telegram group. Users can take advantage of any of the sales methods to purchase the token earlier and hold it until we get to THE MOON

Interested investors can join infinitBNB Telegram group https://t.me/InfinitBNB for an early opportunity to buy and hold the token.

Mission

The mission of infinitBNB is to be the next big DEX in BSC, allowing lower fees. With having set up the biggest crypto and elite influencers to help infinitBNB achieve the goals and become the nest SAFEMOON of the ecosystem

The branding and marketing team is set up to publish online and off line adds to help more people become holders and start to earn BNB for just holding. And reach to the moon.

Contract Address: https://bscscan.com/token/0xEe1393ED2bEC73C3eBe1512BCc2f6F33993F5ece?a=0x314188f90347d5a7fb6894c53f2751737f666a71

