Infinitesima secures strategic investment to ramp production of Metron3D

Infinitesima’s revolutionary Metron3D metrology system enables in-line 3D process control for next generation semiconductors

ABINGDON, United Kingdom, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinitesima is pleased to announce the completion of its investment round to ramp production of the Metron3D 300 mm in-line wafer metrology system in support of customer shipments starting from Q4 2022.



The Metron3D system features the company’s proven Rapid Probe Microscope (RPM) technology together with modules from leading industry suppliers to enable maximum performance and reliability. The system has been designed for high throughput, fully automated, in-line production process control to address the increasing need for high resolution 3D metrology in advanced semiconductor processes.

“We are excited that our unique high-speed probe technology, together with the growing industry need for in-line 3D metrology, has resulted in strong customer engagements,” said Professor Andrew Humphris, CTO and founder of Infinitesima.



The investment round was led by Wonik Investment Partners, a subsidiary of the leading international Korean company Wonik, which operates a broad range of businesses, including semiconductor materials and equipment.

Dong Su Kim, President of Wonik Investment Partners, commented, “We recognise the significant growth opportunity for Infinitesima, with its unique 3D metrology technology and experienced team that can address the increasingly challenging requirements for process control of next generation semiconductors.”

Andrew Dixon, Infinitesima Chairman and founder of ARC InterCapital, said, “We are delighted to welcome Wonik Investment Partners as a co-investor and partner as we introduce the Metron3D at leading semiconductor manufacturers.”

About Infinitesima

Infinitesima Limited is a UK based leader in advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company has pioneered an innovative technology combining the 3-dimensional surface detection capability of atomic force microscopy, with high-speed laser activation, and the accuracy of interferometry, the Rapid Probe Microscope (RPM), protected by an extensive patent portfolio.

The company’s RPM technology has been integrated as a module by leading semiconductor equipment companies and is in use at leading semiconductor manufacturers.

Semiconductor manufacturers increasingly require higher resolution 3D metrology solutions to control next generation processes that cannot be addressed by current optical and electron beam techniques. Infinitesima has introduced a high-speed metrology system, Metron3D, featuring the company’s patented RPM technology, to address the growing customer need for in-line sub-nanometer* 3D process control.

* 1 nanometer (nm) is 10-9 of a meter (a single silicon atom is ~0.2nm in diameter).

