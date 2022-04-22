Infiniti Jewels' scions take reign, injecting new perspectives to its fine jewellery proposition and elevating a family-owned Singapore-based business to world class stature

The New Leadership Introduces New Perspectives to Appreciating and Investing in Rare Gems

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiniti Jewels generational transformation is injecting strategic socio-economic analysis into the house's gem curation, creative direction and design innovation as it unveils a series of new collections and engagements that deliver education and entertainment value in jewellery appreciation.

Brothers, Saahil and Saagar have set their vision for the Singaporean family-owned business and investing in their plans to accelerate the brand's growth to world class stature with investible haute joaillerie and international standard conceptual experiences.

Expanding the Horizon for Investing in Rare Gems

Saagar and Saahil bring a new perspective to gem appreciation, one that is steeped in concept of gem investment, one that is sound, scientific and substantiated – powered by the brothers' pulse on consumer demand and market sentiments, augmented with strong market intelligence and research. Infiniti Jewels offer a diverse range of high-level investment pieces, Fancy Yellow Diamond being one of its core propositions as well as a viable range of high level investment pieces, and also accessible price options for entry level gem shoppers with an intent to invest.

While traditionally rare, high-end gemstones report excellent returns, the new leaders of Infiniti Jewels adopt the strategic position that low to moderately priced gems can reap equally sound returns at lower cost outlay. Buying from the right source and the ability to identify natural gems are crucial. Science, unrivalled knowledge, an enviable network of suppliers and access to mines in all corners of the globe fuel Infiniti Jewel's investment grade gemstones. From the land-locked Zambian and Columbian emerald mines to the depths of African mines for Diamonds and Tanzanites, the Mehtas continue to acquire some of the most valuable gemstones available.

Elevate Value of Haute Joaillerie with Transformable Multi-Use Designs

Designing with the perspective of generating more wears per jewellery through its transformation to increase its occasions of use and style options, Infiniti Jewels is able to deliver higher value on their customers' investment in their jewellery purchase. The House's transformable designs are clued in to the sentimentality and post-pandemic lifestyle, delivering different styles that range from lavish statements to casual and relaxed looks all in one high-quality fine jewellery.

Infiniti Jewels Introduces Fraternity of Social to Elevate the Experience of Investing in Rare Gems

The success of Infiniti Jewels stems from the family's integrity, authenticity and sincerity to serving and bringing real investment value to their customers with viable, reliable and quality product proposition. This spirit is crystallized by the new leaders into the new brand ethos of "Keeping It Real" in converging the enrichment and appreciation of jewels and luxury lifestyle with the sensibilities of our current time.

The Mehta sons' new social proposition. the Fraternity of Social (FOS) will present Infiniti Jewel's myriad of vibrant hued jewel, the legacy of founder, their father, Bhavik Mehta. The FOS photographic campaign not only kickstart its line-up of experiential and insightful events to present the House's elevated gem curation, but also celebrates a new era that comes with the new leadership and brand direction.

Fraternity of Social presents All The Rage showcase

Infiniti Jewels new social proposition: the Fraternity of Social (FOS) will curate what's hot, sought after and the latest in 2022 – converging fashion, music, style of living and jewellery. Infiniti Jewel's will unveil the next big thing in coloured gems, Tanzanite and Zambian Emeralds and reasons for their high yield potential.

"Our House is dedicated objective analysis of gem collectability pegged to deep assessment of their supply chain and global demand trending to identify those precious gems with potential to yield higher value over time. We have identified Tanzanite and Emeralds are the next big things to keep an eye on.

Tanzanites is one of the most unique gems, and is one of the only semi-precious gem considered as a great alternative investment. This is largely due to that in terms of accessibility, it is the rarest gem in the world as it only has one mine, this is almost depleted. With its rich color, it is the perfect substitution for Blue Sapphires, which today has a very large premium. Tanzanites today are considered to be 1000 times rarer than Diamonds. We have seen Tanzanite prices have increased by 40% in just last two years, making it a very attractive alternative investment. This is the gem that Infiniti is building its supply chain to deliver the highest quality at the best value to make it accessible for regular collectors and shoppers.

Another investible gem that the House has identified and is harnessing its potential for their customers is the Emerald. This gemstone has been very popular since the beginning of civilization and today it is highly demand in the United States, China, and India, which are the three primary markets that most influence the prices of gems. Colombian Emeralds have always been considered the best to invest in, and especially with the recent Muzo mine closing, prices have sky-rocketed by up to US$150K per carat. However, this does not mean it is the right investment for everyone. Point to note is that although investing in Columbian Emeralds is attractive, the potential return is less steep compared to that of an emerging rare gem; at the same time, its high price point limits its small pool of potential buyers thus making it less easy to liquidate. Currently Zambian Emeralds has grown in popularity, hiking its demand globally. High-quality Zambian Emeralds that are close to the quality of the Columbian come at an attractive price point that is 75% lower. Such attractive prices have hiked global demand for Zambian, leading to its prices increasing 30-40% year on year on average, compared to the Columbians' 10 to 25% year on year."

Saagar Mehta, Director of Marketing

About Infiniti Jewels

With roots in diamond and gemstone trading, quality is at the heart of everything we do. Bhavik Mehta founded diamond trading company Diastar in 1982. The company soon became renowned as the most reputable and prestigious seller of diamonds and gemstones; first in Singapore and later throughout the entire South-East Asia, Australia, Japan & USA. Building on their father's reputation of quality and trust, the Mehta sons started Infiniti Jewels in 2013 with the aim to provide customers access to its unique, flawless gemstones, packaged in exquisite bespoke designs – celebrating beauty and love one piece of jewellery at a time. For almost half a decade the Mehta's have built and maintained the reputation as Singapore's premier provider of quality bespoke jewellery and investment grade gemstones. The family still overlooks all operations; from ensuring that ethical and sustainable extraction practices are being met, to using their longstanding expertise and experience to design and produce flawless, beautiful jewellery pieces.

