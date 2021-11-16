Infinitus Celebrates Grand Opening of Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of 9 November 2021, Infinitus grandly hosted its Opening Ceremony of the Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza! After 5 years of construction, with a total investment of RMB 4.5 billion, the 185,470-square meter plaza is finally complete. This represents the headquarters of Infinitus Global, the Global Research Centre and the Global Customer Experience Centre are officially open in the plaza. Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza was designed by Ms. Zaha Hadid, the first female winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. She is also known as "the Queen of the Curve". Ms. Hadid and her team's design of the plaza combines advanced technology with environmental conservation, while integrating the Si Li Ji Ren corporate culture of Infinitus, which means to consider everyone's interest before taking actions.



Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza

At the ceremony, Mr. Sammy Lee, Chairman of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. gave a speech on behalf of the company, "Infinitus started at an old building in the First Military Medical University. We have come a long way to be here today, in this stylish and modern smart structure of the Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza. The transformation of our workplace witnesses the development of Infinitus, starting from zero, then progressing and expanding. This Infinitus Plaza is built in a shape of ∞ (infinity symbol). To me, it represents the endless extension of our original vision. Infinitus is highly confident about the future development of the company. Our commitment to the company mission and vision will not change. Our courage to embrace changes in the market, and to continuously innovate, will not be shaken."

Taking this great opportunity, Infinitus also celebrated the relocation of its headquarters, and the grand opening of the Global Research Centre. At the Opening Ceremony, Mr. Lam Yu, CEO of Infinitus Global gave a speech, "Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza is a new landmark, and will be the new workplace for Infinitus Global. It is also a historical milestone, embarking us on a new journey of infinite possibilities. In future, Infinitus will continue to advocate Chinese wellness traditions, by actively rejuvenating the craftsmanship approach with the application of technology. We shall endeavor to create more wonderful product experience, as we always did. Adhering to our "Constant Entrepreneurship" spirit, Infinitus will constantly evolve, distinctly presenting a brand new image to the public."

Researcher of Chinese Academy of Engineering Mr. Qingping Wu extended his warm congratulations on the completion and opening of the Global Research Centre. He then shared his experience of the scientific collaboration with Infinitus. "During the collaboration with Infinitus, I truly felt Infinitus' commitment to corporate social responsibility. They believe in technology and innovation, and highly focus on researching and developing proprietary techniques and core technology. When it comes to product research and development, they apply scientific methodology, and are very rigorous throughout the entire process. Product quality is of utmost importance to Infinitus. We worked closely together and did massive research, in order to identify food safety risks, implement procedures for quality assurance, and trace sources of the raw ingredients. This diligent aspiration of quality sets a very good example for the industry."

Infinitus is proud to announce the official completion and opening of the Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza. This new landmark will lead Infinitus to enter a bright and successful future. The new plaza enhances the company image and brand reputation, while supporting the commercial development in the Greater Bay Area, and providing Infinitus' sales partners with access to a successful career. As Mr. Sammy Lee said, the "∞" of the building complex represents the infinite possibilities. The symbol also visualizes Infinitus' confidence about the future of the health and wellness industry, and its determination to sustain its success in China, while continuously expanding in the global market! Following the new economic trend in China, Infinitus will further advocate Chinese wellness traditions, to provide greater value for the development of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the health and wellness industry!