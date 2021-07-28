Infinitus Co-Organizes the 11th National Conference on Immunology of Traditional Chinese Medicine

GUANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th National Conference on Immunology of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) organized by the Immunology of Traditional Chinese Medicine Branch of the Chinese Society for Immunology (CSI) in partnership with Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine was held in China's Shandong Province from July 21 to July 23, 2021. Co-organizer Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. attended the events held during the conference.



Dr. Zhu Ying, senior R&D engineer of the health food department of Infinitus, delivering a keynote speech at the event

As a national professional academic event in the field of immunology of TCM, the biennial conference plays a key role in TCM immunology research. As a company which has always been committed to research into and collaboration around the immunology of Chinese herbal medicines, Infinitus has co-organized several consecutive editions of the conference.

During the conference, immunology experts from across China gathered together to discuss a wide range of topics including immunopharmacology and pharmacodynamics of TCM, research on prevention and treatment of COVID-19 through incorporation of immunology of TCM into the process, immunology and TCM theory, immunology and acupuncture, as well as the technological development of immunology and its applications in TCM research.

At the conference, Dr. Zhu Ying, senior R&D engineer of the health food department of Infinitus, delivered a keynote speech entitled "R&D Strategy for Immunoregulatory Functional Food". During her speech, Dr. Zhu shared Infinitus' strategy and experience in developing health foods, which covered the areas of the elements of high quality products, the methods of R&D, the analyses of consumer expectations, as well as the selection and optimization of efficacy evaluation models.

Infinitus, the health industry player, plans to continue its efforts on the development of immunology of TCM, keep digging into the research on the Chinese herbal polysaccharides which have immunoregulatory functions, keep providing consumers with high quality health products, and help accelerate the growth of the health industry.