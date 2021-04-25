GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21, just ahead of the World Reading Day, Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. and Sina Guangdong Ohelp Commonweal Organization kicked off the 2021 Lighting Up Children's Dream Program, in conjunction with a reading-themed event at the Yan Ji You Bookstore in Guangzhou. Guests from Guangzhou Library, Guangzhou Metro and other organizations, as well as well-known travel bloggers, attended the event.



Infinitus formally kicks off the 2021 Lighting Up Children's Dream Program

This is the second year in a row that Infinitus and Sina Guangdong have launched this program. At the event, Infinitus donated science books to more than 10 children of migrant workers in Guangzhou, encouraging them to cultivate good reading habits from a young age.

Infinitus also created a trending topic with the hashtag #Lighting Up Dreams for Children Program on Sina Weibo and interacted with internet users by staging a series of interesting events such as the Kung Fu Reading Challenge. As of April 21, the topic had generated 9.46 million views.

Infinitus has been paying close attention to the welfare relating to the healthy growth of young people for many years. In 2015, the firm rolled out the Reading Space for Children's Dream, a commonweal program, in a move to help rural schools in Jiangmen, Guangdong, to enhance the reading environment of the schools and close the "reading gap" between the students in urban and rural areas.

During the past six years, the Reading Space for Children's Dream program has been integrated into the curriculum at seven rural schools in Jiangmen. This year, the eighth "reading space" will be set up at Huangchong Primary School in Yamen, Xinhui. In addition to renovating the facilities of the schools' ageing libraries, the program has also provided children's books, bookshelves, desks, chairs and multimedia equipment, as well as the supports of long-term volunteer service and various reading activities. As of December 2020, with the help of the program, a donation of more than 10,000 books and 50 computers has been made, benefiting more than 10,000 students and increasing their weekly reading time by about two hours on average.

As a health products company, Infinitus actively promotes a healthy lifestyle. Through programs such as the Lighting Up Children's Dream and the Reading Space for Children's Dream, Infinitus helps teenagers enjoy reading and embrace a brave new world brought by the habit, which help them grow up healthily and pursue a better future.