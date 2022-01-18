Infinitus named one of top 500 manufacturing enterprises in Guangdong for 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- Infinitus, a leading provider of high-quality Chinese herbal health products and services, has been shortlisted as one of "2021 Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises in Guangdong Province", joined by Huawei and Gree, among other Chinese name brands on the list. In 2021, manufacturing worldwide experienced a slow-down in its recovery while facing increasing challenges brought about by the ongoing pandemic, putting a brake on the overall growth rate. The growth of the Chinese manufacturing sector relies on strong development and innovation capabilities. As a major player in the healthcare sector, Infinitus continues to increase its investment in innovative research and approaches to resolving challenges, differentiating itself from rivals.

Infinitus values its investment in scientific research. With a strong in-house R&D team, the company invested over 100 million yuan in developing proprietary and core technologies, while collaborating with world-renowned universities led by Cambridge University and French Academy of Sciences Paris Diderot, as well as with several domestic institutions, most notably the National Resource Center for Chinese Materia Medica, a branch of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS). The unique R&D ecosystem consisting of a strong lineup of research platforms supports the company's ongoing efforts in creating state-of-the-art, innovative technologies and products.

In 2021, Infinitus further expanded its investment in innovative research. The 10,000-square-meter Infinitus Global Research Center was opened in the newly-established Infinitus Plaza. The center, with more than 60 professional labs and equipped with over 60 million yuan worth of the advanced instrumentation and equipment, was designed for the development, as well as the quality and stability testing of health and personal care products.

The enhanced efforts in innovative research and the resultant technologies also ensure quality of product. The company has set a filling standard for its popular oral liquid brand Zengjian of a maximal error of less than 0.2ml, equivalent to a drop of water. In terms of sterilization, a key factor of product quality, the company focuses on three indicators - a constant sterilization temperature of 119±1 degrees Celsius, a minimum sterilization time of 26 minutes, and a level of free chlorine in the cooling water between 1.3ppm and 1.9ppm. In addition, advanced auto light inspection machines are also used to ensure product quality. As part of Infinitus's "100-1=0" quality management principle, no defects are tolerated across all product lines.

With the transition from traditional to smart manufacturing, Infinitus is accelerating its business transformation. In 2017, the company invested 360 million yuan in building an intelligent production line, which supports the automation and continuous production of oral liquid in 10mL glass containers backed by digital technologies. The project greatly increased productivity, reduced manual intervention, and improved quality by monitoring key metrics throughout every step of the manufacturing process.

In 2019, Infinitus partnered with Danish robot manufacturer MiR to deploy three autonomous mobile robots within the oral liquid intelligent production line at the firm's Xinhui Production Base, optimizing the internal logistics and significantly increasing production capacity.

In 2021, Infinitus undertook a capacity expansion project at its Yingkou Production Base. As part of the project, the company plans to invest 147 million yuan to optimize production lines, including the introduction of intelligent technologies to transform workshops.

According to the report, one of the challenges facing Guangdong province's manufacturing sector is to improve innovation capability, as, to date, the sector failed to address the need to increase productivity. By leveraging its advantages in the healthcare industry, Infinitus has created a unique brand culture and continues to strengthen its competitiveness with the combination of its legacy and leading technologies, while helping to boost innovation across the ecosystem by providing resources for innovation in R&D to deal with challenges as they arise.