Infinitus partners with Xinhuanet to promote standardized operations across the health food industry

GUANGZHOU, China, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, Chinese herbal health products provider Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. (Infinitus) and Xinhuanet co-hosted the 2021 Positive Energy Campaign for China's health food industry and the 6.16 Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Day Event at ME CREATIVE (the Xinhuanet's media creative center) in Beijing. This is the fifth year in a row that the company has hosted the event since the first edition in 2017.



The participants at the event

Representatives from the State Administration for Market Regulation, the China Health Care Association, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the China Nutrition and Health Food Association, Renmin University of China, Xinhuanet and Infinitus as well as journalists from several media outlets were present at the event.

This event was live streamed through Infinitus' official live broadcast platform, garnering more than 439,000 views by 2:30 PM on the same day.

In his speech, Xinhuanet Vice President Shen Jiangying said, "We jointly launched the Positive Energy Campaign in a move to encourage companies to fulfill their social responsibilities, create an honest business environment, protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and advance the building of Healthy China. We also build effective communication platforms, unite people from all walks of life to promote the development of the health food industry."

Infinitus Managing Director Huang Jianlong said, "This is the first time that a state media and several authoritative associations have teamed up to launch the Positive Energy Campaign with a focus on the health food industry, raising the awareness of the importance of standardized operations to a new level. It reflects both the strong sense of responsibility of relevant organizations and the public's expectation for a strictly-regulated market. As a company in this field, Infinitus keeps doing its best to implement the standardize operations to create a brand recognized for high level of integrity."

At the event, Zhang Yongjian, Director of the Food and Drug Industry Development and Regulatory Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, on behalf of the research group of the development of China's health food industry, issued the report named the Observation of Standardized Operations in the Health Food Industry, and make a elaborate presentation about the report at the event.

This year, Xinhuanet, in concert with the China Nutrition and Health Food Association and the China Health Care Association, launched the Positive Energy Campaign for China's health food industry, in an effort to demonstrate the important role that the industry plays. As part of the campaign, the Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Day event aims to actively promote corporate social responsibilities of the industry players, and protect consumers, which would impel to the healthy and orderly development of the whole industry.