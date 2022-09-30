Infinitus Products Received the Hong Kong Q-Mark Certificate

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Q-Mark 43rd Anniversary cum Presentation Ceremony has been successfully held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 2 September 2022. Nine Infinitus Products Have Received the Hong Kong Q-Mark Product Certification.

The Hong Kong Q-Mark Product Scheme companies with an effective quality management system that ensures production of consistently quality products. The Hong Kong Q-Mark Council selects the certified products by testing the applicants' product(s) based on international or national standards, and assessing their quality management system.

"100-1=0" has been the quality management principle of Infinitus, meaning there is zero tolerance of product defects throughout each production stage, from sourcing the authentic raw ingredients all the way to producing the final products. Delivering worry-free quality products has always been the standard implemented by Infinitus. This year, 9 Infinitus products (Premium Nutrients for Better Health, Inpolysac Authentic Herbal Mix, Gest-Aid Plus, etc) have received the Hong Kong Q-Mark Product Certification.

Infinitus is honored and excited to be once again endorsed for the excellent product quality. The company will continue to adhere to the "100-1=0" principle, and produce quality and safe products for consumers.